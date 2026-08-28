Rafael Leao makes FINAL Aston Villa transfer decision after Unai Emery talks

Galatasaray have won the race for Rafael Leao after the AC Milan star informed the Turkish champions he has chosen to move to Istanbul, TEAMtalk understands, with Aston Villa missing out.

The 27-year-old Portugal international has been weighing up his options after being told by AC Milan earlier this summer that he was no longer part of the club’s plans.

As we revealed earlier this month, Leao had already agreed personal terms with Galatasaray on a lucrative long-term contract worth €12million (£10.27m, $13.9m) per season.

However, the winger remained keen to assess opportunities in the Premier League before making a final decision.

Sources have confirmed to us that Aston Villa emerged as serious contenders this week, with manager Unai Emery personally holding discussions with the player in a bid to convince him to move to Villa Park.

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Aston Villa fail in Rafael Leao pursuit

Villa presented their project to Leao and stressed the opportunity to work under Emery in the Premier League, but their financial package ultimately fell short of Galatasaray’s proposal.

We understand that Villa’s best offer was worth around €8m (£6.8m, $9.3m) per season, significantly below the terms already agreed with the Turkish giants.

Despite being intrigued by the prospect of testing himself in England, Leao has now made his final decision.

We can confirm that the former Lille attacker has informed Galatasaray he intends to proceed with the move and has accepted the club’s offer after concluding talks with Villa.

The decision hands Galatasaray a major boost as they continue their ambitious recruitment drive ahead of the new season.

Leao’s arrival would represent one of the most significant signings in the club’s recent history and another statement of intent from the Super Lig champions.

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