Aston Villa have held talks with intermediaries over a potential deal for Rafa Leao, with the Portuguese forward remaining a priority target for Turkish giants Galatasaray, while TEAMtalk sources can also confirm an offer has been rejected for a Crystal Palace star.

AC Milan are looking for a broad agreement worth around €50million (£42m / ) for Leao, rising to €60million (£51million) including add-ons, but TEAMtalk understands no club has yet come close to meeting those terms.

Galatasaray have remained the most serious suitors throughout the summer, although their long-running and on-off negotiations are still some way from being finalised.

Villa have now entered the picture as they assess attacking reinforcements ahead of the expected departure of Ollie Watkins to Al-Hilal.

TEAMtalk understands Villa have spoken to intermediaries to establish what a potential Leao deal could look like. Nicolas Jackson remains their priority, but Leao is an option Emery likes because of his ability to operate in a number of attacking positions.

Villa’s preference at this stage would be to explore a loan deal, potentially with an option or even a mandatory purchase clause, but it remains to be seen whether Milan would entertain that structure given their valuation.

Interestingly, Tottenham have also held similar conversations as they continue to explore alternatives to Cody Gakpo.

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Galatasaray ahead of Villa, Spurs in Rafael Leao race

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this summer that Leao had been offered to Spurs and they retain an active interest, particularly with Gakpo’s future at Liverpool proving difficult to resolve.

We understand Manchester United, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Everton have also been approached during the summer to gauge their appetite for a move.

Despite that interest, Galatasaray remain firmly in the driving seat.

Their proposal is understood to be comfortably the biggest currently on the table and sources believe a move to Turkey remains the most likely outcome for Leao.

The 26-year-old is understood to have no long-term future at San Siro under Ruben Amorim, and Milan are increasingly focused on finding a solution before the transfer window closes.

For now, Villa are exploring the possibility while continuing to prioritise Jackson, but they do have other targets and sources can confirm on Tuesday morning that an offer has been turned down for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

We revealed that Villa were one of several sides in the mix for the France international, who is looking to engineer a way out of Selhurst Park before the window closes.

With Emery desperate to bolster his frontline, Leao has now emerged as another option as the club prepare for a major change to their attacking department.

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