Rangers star tipped for Steven Gerrard reunion at Aston Villa to boost side

A report states that Steven Gerrard will likely be interested in reuniting with Glen Kamara, who starred under the manager at Rangers, as he would bolster Aston Villa’s side.

Glen Kamara has been a mainstay of the Rangers side during Gerrard’s tenure at the club. The midfielder played in the majority of games in Rangers’ historic Scottish Premiership winning season under Gerrard.

Gerrard often employs a narrow 4-3-3 formation, with a defensive midfielder. The full-backs are urged to get up the pitch, and the defensive midfielder often acts as cover for those positions.

With the attacking nature of Villa’s full-backs, Matty Cash in particular, the singing of Kamara makes a lot of sense. The Birmingham Mail states Kamara may well be Gerrard’s first signing at Villa.

The Fin would be able to slot in as defensive cover while the full-backs maraud up the field.

Douglas Luiz has often played in the defensive midfield role at Villa. However his 10 goal contributions in 84 games at the Midlands club highlight his desire to play advanced football. He has been used purely as a central midfielder during his career.

As such, Kamara could come into a midfield alongside Luiz. Gerrard could even employ a 4-2-3-1 with a double pivot, which would allow both midfielders to thrive alongside one another.

Indeed, Villa’s squad is rife with midfield talent. Jacob Ramsey was named man of the match in England Under-21’s victory against Czech Republic in the week. John McGinn and Emi Buendia have also both featured heavily for the Villans this season.

Gerrard will want to make the squad his own, and he will surely begin to breed success at Villa. However, there will be no guarantees over anybody’s playing time as yet.

While Kamara is valued at just £5.40million by Transfermarkt, the manager may have no interest in bringing him in. Although, he does look a perfect player to stem the tide of goals at Villa. The side have conceded the third most out of all Premier League teams this season.

Furthermore, Kamara’s previous rapport with Gerrard would go a long way, and a deal does make a lot of sense.

Former Villa loanee could return under Gerrard

Former loanee Ross Barkley has been identified as a potential signing for Aston Villa.

Gerrard is reportedly a long-term admirer of Barkley, and as such a deal to bring him back to Villa Park could materialise.

That is especially true since Barkley has just 18 months left on his Chelsea deal.

Barkley scored three goals in 24 appearances in his last spell at Villa. However, playing under a midfield great such as Gerrard could really see him improve.