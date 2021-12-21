Rangers have been told they could make a “massive profit” if they decided to cash in on “standout” attacker Joe Aribo.

Former Ibrox favourite Alan Hutton, speaking to Football Insider, claims that the reigning Scottish Premiership champions will part company with the 25-year-old “if the fee is big enough”.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with the former Charlton man. They include Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and Southampton.

Indeed, the latter are believed to have sent scouts to watch Nigerian Aribo on a number of occasions.

The attacking midfielder is heading into the final 18 months of his Ibrox contract. That leaves Rangers in a difficult situation, if the player decides against extending his stay.

Aribo joined Rangers in 2019 after his Charlton contract expired. He has scored 23 goals in 122 appearances for the Ibrox club.

And Hutton has hinted that a healthy bid could tempt his old club into selling.

Premier League managers who suffered a Christmas axing: Pellegrini, Warnock and more…

Aribo a sellable Rangers asset

“It will depend on the fee,” he told Football Insider.

“Rangers got him for a minimal outlay when he came cross-border, so there’ll obviously be a massive profit involved.

Aston Villa striker Wesley likely on the move in January. Aston Villa striker Wesley, currently on loan at Club Brugge, will likely be on the move once again in January, given his lack of game time.

“I think when you’re playing at the level he is, playing internationally and on the European stage – there’s always going to be teams looking at you.

“He’s been the standout, especially since Van Bronckhorst has come in. He’s really freed him up in that midfield, and Aribo has responded by taking his game to a new level.

“Gerrard spoke about it a lot when he was in charge. Rangers don’t need to sell, but if the fee is big enough then they will have to take it.”

Aribo has scored six and assisted four in 31 outings so far this term.

However, he looks set to be away for most of January when he will be in action for Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations.

READ MORE: Gerrard interest in Liverpool man dismissed – but Villa boss eyes Rangers teenager