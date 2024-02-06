Aston Villa reach agreement with £25m star as Unai Emery sanctions loan exit for senior defender

Two Aston Villa players under contract until 2025 have different fates in store

Aston Villa are about to extend the contract of winger Leon Bailey, but one of his teammates could be allowed to leave imminently.

Bailey has been an Aston Villa player since a £25m move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, at which point he signed a four-year contract. But those original terms are into their final 18 months.

That kind of scenario is risky, which has prompted Aston Villa to explore a new deal for Bailey after his 10 goals from 31 games this season.

And according to the Daily Telegraph, they have recently secured a verbal agreement with Bailey to renew his commitment.

The Jamaica international is set to sign a long-term contract that will tie him to Villa Park for the prime years of his career.

He is already enjoying the most productive season of his Aston Villa career and the club clearly think the 26-year-old is going to continue his progress.

Talks with Bailey’s father began late in 2023 and a conclusion now seems to be near for Bailey to finalise his updated contract.

But while he is preparing for the long term under Unai Emery, another Aston Villa player is being pushed towards the exit door.

Aston Villa consider loaning defender out

Defender Calum Chambers was linked with leaving Aston Villa for West Bromwich Albion while the January transfer window was still open, until the move collapsed.

Emery had already made it clear in January that Chambers was free to find a new club after falling out of favour.

Since the transfer window remains open in Turkey for a few more days, there has been speculation that Chambers could end up in the Super Lig.

And according to Football Insider, Aston Villa would now be willing to accept a loan offer for the former Arsenal defender.

Like Bailey, Chambers’ current contract is only valid until 2025 – and he won’t be as fortunate in being able to stay at the club as they aim to establish themselves as a European outfit.

After previously insisting on a permanent sale of Chambers, Aston Villa are now inclined to consider any loan offers they receive from Turkish clubs before Friday.

Could injury issues change plans?

However, Emery has just confirmed that Ezri Konsa will be out for between three and four weeks with a knee injury, joining Tyrone Mings (out for the season) on the sidelines.

Pau Torres has also encountered some fitness problems recently, so Aston Villa might be short of depth at centre-back.

That said, they do still have Diego Carlos, Clement Lenglet and Kortney Hause on the books as well.

And since Chambers hasn’t played at all in the Premier League this season, his absence might not be felt too strongly even without some of the players who are usually ahead of him in the pecking order.

It remains to be seen which specific Turkish clubs might be interested in pulling off a late loan deal for Chambers, who is still only 29 years old.

There are other countries where the window remains open too, but the Super Lig would have the most well-established clubs who might be the most likely to be able to afford to accommodate the three-time England international.

