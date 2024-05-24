Returning Aston Villa star transfer ‘is done’ with date set for man Emery can get ‘best’ from to join

Ross Barkley to Aston Villa is done, and it's believed he'll thrive under Unai Emery

Aston Villa insider Dan Bardell and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that a return to the club for Ross Barkley “is done” and the date of the confirmation is just around the corner.

Barkley played for Villa on loan in 2020/21, having been given few chances at Chelsea. The Englishman was not the most influential while playing for the Villans, though he did score in the 7-2 demolition of Liverpool, and again the following game, before netting a third later in the season.

Following on from his return to Chelsea, Barkley and Villa have gone down very different paths. The Midlanders were a middling side then, finishing 14th in the Premier League that season.

But the following campaign, they came seventh – with Unai Emery quickly flipping their fortunes after arriving partway through the season – and this term, they jumped up to fourth.

The season after he left, Barkley headed to Ligue 1 side Nice, in what looked a step down. After a single campaign in France, he returned to England with newly-promoted Premier League side Luton, and looked a new man despite being in a team with less quality than he’s used to.

The midfielder was one of the most impressive in his position in the entire league, with it even being suggested he could have earned an England recall.

While Luton were relegated, Barkley scored five Premier League goals and assisted another four, catching the eye of Aston Villa yet again.

It was reported on May 20 that talks over a return to Villa Park were advancing quickly.

Barkley back to Villa ‘is done’

Now, Villa insider Bardell has confirmed that it’s done, and could be confirmed within days.

“That deal’s done. He’s coming,” he told Villa News.

“I’ve heard from three reliable sources that it is done. I’d expect that to be done maybe over the weekend.”

TEAMtalk sources have also confirmed that the deal is done and dusted.

Villa will have to pay a nominal fee to Luton, though it’s not clear exactly what the value will be.

Emery can get ‘best out of’ Barkley

Villa podcaster Ty Bracey feels that Barkley can return to the top of his game under Emery.

“I genuinely believe that Unai Emery can get the best out of any footballer who plays for the club,” he said.

“We know we’ve got to be a little bit careful despite having the Champions League money so I don’t think it’s a bad piece of business if we can get a fully fit Ross Barkley playing his best football.

“I don’t think he’ll be the type of player to play every game in the season but he’s good experienced depth and I think that’s really important.”

For what he’s done for the club so far, nobody can question any decision that Emery makes. As such, there will be little doubt that Barkley will be a good signing for the club.

If he remains at the level he showed at Luton, that’ll be good, but if he can get back somewhere near his Everton days, it’ll be fantastic for the Villans.

