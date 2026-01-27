The revamped Aston Villa attack after triple signing and loan return as hierarchies decided

Unai Emery is looking to change his attack at Aston Villa

Despite enjoying a strong start to the 2025/26 season, Aston Villa are looking to bolster their squad before the end of the January transfer window.

Villa missed out on Conor Gallagher earlier this month after he joined Tottenham, but have now agreed a deal to re-sign former midfielder Douglas Luiz on loan.

Alongside a midfielder, Unai Emery’s side are also looking at attacking reinforcements to add some extra firepower to a team that has 35 goals in 23 Premier League games.

We’ve taken a look at how that area of their squad could look in the second half of the season if they have a dream end to the transfer window.

The starters

Following their decision to send the versatile Donyell Malen to Roma on an initial loan deal, Villa could sign a winger this month and have been credited with an interest in Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

The Wales international has eight goals and four assists in 22 Premier League appearances in 2025/26, with Erling Haaland, Igor Thiago, Antoine Semenyo and Bruno Fernandes the only players with more goal involvements this season.

His contract at Craven Cottage expires at the end of the season, and Fulham risk losing the 28-year-old for free if they don’t cash in on him this month.

If Wilson arrives at Villa Park, he would play alongside Morgan Rogers, who is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most unique and dangerous No.10s.

His strength, pace and ball-carrying abilities are best utilised in more central areas as they help take Villa higher up the pitch and into more dangerous areas.

The 23-year-old also has a good end product and is Villa’s joint-top goal scorer this season with eight goals in all competitions, while bagging seven assists for his teammates.

“He’s a fantastic guy,” Emery said. “He loves football – his commitment with the club is fantastic, his attitude every day. He’s a leader in the dressing room because he’s always positive, he has energy, and then he has skills, of course.

“His versatility is very important and to be positive playing 10 numbers inside, 10 numbers outside, even like a winger, is very, very important for us. Through the mentality he’s showing, he can get his best and adding numbers now – goals, assists.”

On the left wing, Emiliano Buendia has been brilliant for Villa since returning from an underwhelming loan spell with Bayer Leverkusen in the second half of last season.

The Argentina international has registered seven goals and four assists in all competitions this season and is now one of the first names on Emery’s teamsheet.

The final part of the first-choice front four, Ollie Watkins endured a difficult start to the 2025/26 campaign but has since started to rediscover his best form at Villa Park.

He has netted seven goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances and if Villa enjoy a successful end to the 2025/26 season, their striker will have played an integral part.

The backups

Alongside their remaining Premier League games, Villa are also in the FA Cup fourth round and have reached the Europa League last 16.

They will need a big squad to challenge on all three fronts as they hope to end the 2025/26 season by securing a top-four finish and ending their 30-year trophy drought.

Leon Bailey has returned to Villa Park following an injury-plagued five-month loan at Roma and could now help Emery’s side in the second half of the season.

“Leon is back and can help us, even quickly, because his adaptation isn’t necessary,” Emery said. “He knows us, he arrives here fit, in excellent shape.”

The Jamaica international registered 10 goals and nine assists in 35 Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 season and will be hoping to rediscover that form at Villa Park.

But signing Wilson could see Villa sanction a departure for Evann Guessand, who has endured a difficult start to his Villa career following his £30.3million move from Nice in the summer.

Jadon Sancho joined Villa on loan in the summer and has also struggled to produce his best form at Villa Park, but he can provide cover on both wings and has impressed in the Europa League.

Villa have already bought Alysson from Brazilian side Gremio this month in a £10.5million deal, although the 19-year-old may initially work with the Under-21s to help him acclimatise to English football.

Harvey Elliott is currently at Villa on a season-long loan deal, which includes an obligation to buy for £35million based on him playing 10 Premier League games for the Midlands club.

But the 22-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances this season, and Emery has made it clear that they are not looking to turn the loan deal into a permanent move.

Youri Tielemans and John McGinn are currently injured, but could theoretically be pushed forward into the No.10 role if Villa complete the deal for Luiz, while Ross Barkley is another option once he returns from his own injury.

Villa have been in the market for a senior deputy for Watkins in the no.9 role and were linked with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri, but they ultimately earmarked Tammy Abraham as their top option.

Abraham spent a hugely successful loan spell at Villa in the 2018/19 season, scoring 26 goals in 40 appearances to help win promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

The striker went on to play for Chelsea, Roma and AC Milan before joining Besiktas last summer, where he has netted 13 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Villa have agreed to pay Besiktas an £18.1million fee to secure his signature, while Yasin Ozcan will move in the opposite direction as part of the agreement.

He may not go straight into the Villa starting line-up, but his strength in the air, Premier League experience and ability to hold up play will provide Emery with a useful alternative to Watkins.

