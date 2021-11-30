Aston Villa players are already more happy and there’s a good vibe about the club after one change Steven Gerrard made to the regime of Dean Smith, according to Rio Ferdinand.

Gerrard has made an immediate impact since taking charge at Villa Park, winning both his games in charge. Having overcome Brighton in his first game, Villa then recorded a pleasing 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Next on the agenda is a clash with Manchester City in what will be a stern test to see how far Villa have come.

With Villa now 13th, a win could see them move into the top half of the table.

Whatever the outcome against City though, Gerrard has already made a big impression on Villa’s passionate fanbase.

Indeed, having cut his managerial teeth with Rangers, Gerrard says he’s learned from the many great bosses who coached him over the years.

And now, according to Ferdinand, those qualities are coming through in training, with Villa’s players impressed by his coaching methods.

“I’m hearing some really good, good vibes that are coming out of Villa, the way that they’re training,” Ferdinand told his VIBE with Five podcast.

“They’re super impressed with his coaching staff.

Steven Gerrard to raid old club Liverpool for trio Steven Gerrard's first act on transfers in January is to reportedly raid old club Liverpool for a trio of bit-part players, with more news on the Reds pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic and Franck Kessie.

“The clarity with which they’re training, they’ve got a clear idea what they’re going to do.

“(They are) Enjoying the sessions and getting the results right now, so there’s some positive stuff right now.”

Gerrard ready to axe Villa trio – report

Three Aston Villa stars are being considered for January transfers as Gerrard looks to overhaul his squad, claims a report.

Anwar El Ghazi is one man who could be sold.

The winger has scored just once in the Premier League this term. He has been struggling for game time ever since the summer arrivals of Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia.

Villa reckon they could get some decent money for the two-time Netherlands international. He has previously been looked at by Jose Mourinho of Roma.

The second player who is in line for a January exit is Bertrand Traore. He cost Villa £17m in September last year but has never been a consistent performer. The West Midlands outfit want to recoup most of the fee they paid for him, although it will ultimately depend on the demand.

The final player who may leave is Egyptian forward Trezeguet. He has been out since April with an ACL injury and will only be available to feature near the end of the campaign.

The report states that Villa will look to move two of those three stars on. One will be kept around in the interests of squad depth, and is most likely to be El Ghazi.

