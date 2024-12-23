Aston Villa poised to rival Newcastle for Serie A star expected to be ‘sacrificed’ in January

Aston Villa and West Ham United are ready to battle Newcastle United for the signing of AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori, it has been claimed.

On Sunday, TEAMtalk revealed that Tomori has asked his agent to hold talks with interested clubs as he is frustrated with his situation at Milan. The centre-back was previously a vital player for Milan but he has had to settle for a place on the bench in recent weeks amid competition for places from the likes of Malick Thiaw and Matteo Gabbia.

Tomori has picked up interest from Milan’s Serie A rivals Juventus amid their search for Gleison Bremer’s replacement, with the Brazilian recovering from an ACL injury. However, Tomori is far more likely to end up back in England as he is eager to play in the Premier League again and Milan do not want to sell to a domestic rival.

Newcastle have generally been viewed as the frontrunners in the chase for the five-cap England international, though Eddie Howe’s side will face stern competition.

According to Italian source Milan Live, Aston Villa and West Ham are also in the frame to sign Tomori. All three Prem clubs are ‘ready to come forward’ for him, which suggests bids are being drawn up.

The report claims that it is ‘difficult to imagine’ Tomori leaving Milan mid-season, though TEAMtalk understands the Rossoneri would be happy to sell in January so his value does not fall further.

Milan have given the 27-year-old a price tag of €30million (£24.9m / $31.2m), a sum which Newcastle view as fair.

That price is also within Aston Villa and West Ham’s reach, setting up an intriguing winter transfer battle.

Tomori to be replaced at AC Milan

Milan have been tipped to ‘sacrifice’ Tomori and use the funds from his sale to bolster their defence with a top signing. They hope to raid Lazio for Mario Gila, who has enjoyed ‘excellent’ form this campaign.

Should Tomori head to Villa Park, then he would compete with the likes of Pau Torres, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings for a starting place.

It will be interesting to see how Tomori gets on in the Prem when he likely leaves Milan. Many were calling for him to be put in England’s first XI after he left Chelsea and swiftly made a big impact in Italy.

However, the defender has not played for England since November 2023, and his struggle for game time at Milan will not be helping his cause.

Tomori will be well aware that starring for a Prem club is the best way for him to get back in the England setup under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

