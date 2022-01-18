Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan from Roma until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old joins Villa having spent the first part of the campaign on loan at Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield United. The Swede also had a spell at Everton last season, making seven Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

“It was easy (the decision to join Villa). When I heard about it from my agent for the first time, I decided to do whatever I could to change club and sign for Villa,” Olsen said on www.avfc.co.uk.

“It was an easy choice from the first call I had from my agent.

“When you come to the car park and see the building (at Bodymoor Heath), you see that it’s a massive club.

“I’ve heard how good it is but when you’re inside and see the facilities, it’s amazing.

“You have everything you need to improve yourself and be as good as you can be.”

Olsen relishing Martinez link-up

Olsen will provide experienced back-up for Villa number one Emiliano Martinez.

“Emi is a really good goalkeeper and I think working with him will make me a better goalkeeper,” Olsen said.

“The level of the sessions will be high. Hopefully we can push each other to be better.”

Villa star looking to impress Gerrard

Meanwhile, Aston Villa youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka reveals he was wanted by boss Steven Gerrard at Rangers, and is excited at playing under him after a loan spell.

Chukwuemeka has been one of the most important players in Villa’s academy side this season. The 19-year-old has contributed to 15 goals in nine Premier League 2 games this season.

While he has impressed in the academy, he has only once been utilised in the senior squad, playing 17 minutes against Barrow in the EFL Cup in August.

Still, the forward is seen as a promising talent by his manager. In fact, Chukwuemeka claims Gerrard wanted to take him to Rangers last summer when he was in charge there.

“I remember my agent saying to me that Rangers were interested in me in the summer,” he said via Birmingham Mail.

“It was a crazy coincidence that Steven Gerrard came to Villa as the manager.”

Clearly, Chukwuemeka is ecstatic to be working under such a quality former player.

“You can only learn from a guy like him. Everyone knows what he has done in the game and I was excited when he came to Villa,” he said.

The 19-year-old’s current loan at Livingston will give him a chance to show the boss that he can impress consistently.

“The staff there believe in me and they think this is a good opportunity for me to take my game to the next level and go back there a better player,” he said.

