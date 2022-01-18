Robin Olsen will undergo a medical with Aston Villa on Tuesday to complete a loan transfer after interrupting his Sheffield United spell, reports reveal.

Olsen has spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield United from Roma. The Swedish shot-stopper has lost his place for the Championship side, though. Indeed, his last appearance for them was back on November 6th.

Olsen only kept one clean sheet from 11 appearances for the Blades, who have put their faith in Wes Foderingham instead recently. Furthermore, the South Yorkshire side are lining up a transfer for Frank Fielding. Therefore, they are set to terminate Olsen’s temporary stay.

A new switch to Aston Villa has been in the pipeline since last week. Now, the Daily Mail have provided an update on the situation.

They write that Olsen will complete a medical on Tuesday and Villa “expect” to complete his signing by the end of the day.

He would again arrive on loan from Roma, who would be sending him to a third consecutive English club after spells with Everton and Sheffield United.

Although Olsen will be unlikely to dislodge Emiliano Martinez as Villa number one, his stalemate in Sheffield means the step back up to Premier League level can make sense.

Aston Villa agree terms with another loan signing Aston Villa look set to complete the loan signing of goalkeeper Robin Olson

From his would-be new club’s perspective, Olsen is seen as a “significant upgrade” on current backup keepers Jed Steer and Viljami Sinisalo.

Therefore, he will be ready to keep Martinez more on his toes. The Argentine has generally excelled since joining Villa from Arsenal in 2020. But he was under the microscope for an error in their draw with Man Utd on Saturday.

Now, the 32-year-old Olsen should provide more competition as he prepares to become Villa’s fourth signing of the January transfer window.

In Steven Gerrard’s first window since taking charge, the club have already acquired Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and Kerr Smith.

Villa want to follow up Robin Olsen signing with new midfielder

Olsen may not be their last addition mid-season, either. The Mail remind that they remain interested in Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Brighton would want £50m for the Mali international, who has established himself as one of the best in his position outside the Premier League’s top six.

Furthermore, the fact that Bissouma is on duty at the African Cup of Nations complicates a January transfer. He may be someone Villa return for in the summer.

By that point, he will be in the final 12 months of his contract at the Amex Stadium. Brighton may therefore have to reluctantly cash in.

Villa would be waiting to pounce, as would Arsenal and Gerrard’s former club Liverpool.

For now, though, Villa must focus on January still – and Robin Olsen seems set to become their fourth new arrival in that regard.

For how long the Swede will stay remains to be seen. There is no clarification of whether any loan deal from Roma will have an option to buy.

Olsen will be in the final year of his contract with Roma when the season ends. He is seen as a flop in Italy, where he did not fare well after succeeding Alisson Becker. Therefore, the Serie A side would be hoping to offload him if they can.

It will be an important six months for Olsen’s career and he will be aiming to use his Villa spell to his benefit.

READ MORE – Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard turns to Sunderland midfielder as issue emerges for No 1 target