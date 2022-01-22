Aston Villa discussing £16m deal for five-time title winner in Gerrard territory

A midfielder is the next signing Aston Villa want to make, and reports indicate that they have added Rodrigo Bentancur to their list of targets in that regard.

It has been a productive month for Villa so far in the transfer market. Strengthening their squad for Steven Gerrard at the first time of asking, they have added Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen and Kerr Smith.

But there are still other items on the agenda for the ambitious Midlands club. Currently 10th in the table, any additional reinforcements would help them climb further towards where they are aiming.

Gerrard is now looking to add a player in the position he used to roam. And according to Sky Sports, Villa are discussing a deal for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Uruguay international joined Juventus from Boca Juniors in 2017. Since then, he has made 180 appearances for the club, providing 18 assists and three goals.

He remains under contract in Turin until 2024, but Juventus have been overhauling their midfield. His teammates Arthur, Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie are all facing uncertain futures.

Now, Bentancur has become of interest in the transfer market too. The Daily Mail also claim Villa are opening talks with Juventus, who in turn are ready to listen to offers.

Bentancur has started 12 games in Serie A so far this season, adding six substitute appearances. Despite his relative prominence, though, he too could make way from the Allianz Stadium.

As a holding midfielder, he represents the kind of player Villa are looking for. They have therefore made the first move by making an approach to Juventus.

Sky Sports claim Juve would be holding out for a fee in the region of £16m for a player who has won three Scudetti with them, and two Argentine titles with Boca.

Aston Villa have second midfield target with Rodrigo Bentancur

Their interest is verified by Fabrizio Romano, who denies there has been any bid but also adds that Boubacar Kamara of Marseille is on their shortlist.

Kamara is out of contract at the end of the season and may opt for a new challenge. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League with either Manchester United or Newcastle.

But now Villa could make their own attempts to take the 22-year-old.

It is not clear if he would be as an alternative to Bentancur or in addition to the South American. Interestingly, the Mail report that Villa also want a centre-back, which is a position Kamara can also cover in.

Gerrard gives Villa transfer update

Speaking on Friday, Gerrard admitted that the club are still working in the transfer window.

However, the manager will not mind if they have to wait until the summer to add further to the ranks.

“There’s a few things bubbling away,” he said.

“We’ve identified areas where we would like to strengthen. But as I’ve said before, we’ll only do that if the right players become available.

“We won’t be forced. If it’s a case of having to be patient until the next window, I’ve got no problem with that.”

Now, they will be waiting to see if there is room to negotiate for Bentancur or Kamara in the final week of the transfer window.

