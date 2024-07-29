Aston Villa are confident of securing the signing of Joao Felix after a big double update claimed Atletico Madrid are determined to move the attacker on and with Unai Emery’s side now the clear favourites to sign the Portuguese after getting a sizeable transfer green light.

The Villans have made serious strides since the appointment of the Spanish tactician in October 2022 as the successor to Steven Gerrard, with Emery steering the club into the Champions League for the first time in over 40 years. And with Emery boasting a hugely-impressive win record of 53.01 per cent, claiming victories in 44 of his 83 games at the helm, these are seriously exciting times for Aston Villa.

A slight negative note was cast over the club, though, earlier this summer when one of the oustanding stars of Emery’s side, Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, was sold off to Juventus to help the Midlanders’ comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

However, Villa have since embarked on a major spree of their own, bringing in eight signings of their own and with Amadou Onana from Everton (£50m), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea, £35m) and the returning Jaden Philogene (Hull City, £13m) the headline arrivals.

But with the Champions League drawing ever closer, Villa are far from done in their team strengthening and reports over the last few days have linked them with a brilliant double raid on Spain with moves for both Raphinha and Joao Felix in their sights.

A move for the Barcelona winger is on the agenda following the departure of Moussa Diaby after just one season to Al-Ittihad and he looks a like-for-like replacement if Monchi can strike a deal.

Aston Villa transfers: Joao Felix packs bags ahead of move

However, a double update from the continent claims the next big-name arrival at Villa Park looks ‘increasingly likely’ to be Felix, with the Portuguese star finding his career at something of a crossroads.

Having cost Atletico Madrid a whopping €127.2m (£111m) from Benfica back in summer 2019, the player has failed to justify his mega-money move, having been loaned out on two occasions; initially to Chelsea over the second half of the 2022/23 season and then on a full-season’s loan to Barcelona in the last campaign.

Despite 10 goals in 44 appearances, Barcelona have decided against extending that arrangement with the 41-times capped Portugal international instead heading back to the Wanda Metropolitano.

And having been told he has no future there under Diego Simeone, Atleti have been working on finding a solution for their all-time club record signing.

As per the latest reports, the player has now given the green light to return to the Premier League with Villa, believing the presence of Emery can help the player fulfil his very obvious potential.

To that end, Villa are now described as the player’s ‘likely destination’ with the 24-year-old not just informing his agent he wants to make the move but also by ‘packing his bags already’ in anticipation of the move getting the full green light.

As it stands, though, Villa are not in a hurry to rush through his signing and can now afford to bide their time. Knowing that Villa Park is his preferred destination, coupled with that fact that the Spanish giants are keen to sell rather than secure another loan deal, Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi, is willing to take a patient approach to securing his signing.

Per reports, the Villa chief has told Atletico they are only willing to spend £50m to £60m (€59.4m to €71.2m) on getting a deal done, with the later it is left in the window, only increasing their determination to move the player on.

Felix’s financial demands should not prove an issue either, with his current deal at Atletico, which runs to summer 2029, earning the player €115,000 a week.

A similar figure at Villa Park would see him some distance down on the club’s two current top wage-grabbers – Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans – who are on packages worth £150,000 a week. Ollie Watkins, meanwhile, takes home an estimated £130,000 a week.

Felix’s former club, Benfica, are also looking into a possible deal, though are not in a position to match anything Villa can offer; hence Monchi’s optimisim in securing a signing before the window shuts.