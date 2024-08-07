Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne has been linked with a move to Galatasaray and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that the Turkish club’s reported interest is genuine.

Digne, 31, made 33 Premier League appearances last season and played his role in an outstanding campaign for the Villains that saw them finish fourth in the table.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that Galatasaray are keen to sign Digne but an agreement is yet to be reached with Aston Villa or the player.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu posted on X that the Turkish club had submitted an offer to sign the defender on a season-long loan.

He claimed that Digne had accepted the proposal, before the Aston Villa star bizarrely responded to the post, saying: “Sorry but not true.”

Sabuncuoglu then, perhaps even more bafflingly, posted an image of what appeared to be an official loan offer letter sent to Aston Villa by Galatasaray.

TEAMtalk can confirm that no agreement has been reached with the player or Aston Villa at this stage but Galatasaray haven’t given up hope yet.

Sources say Galatasaray will ‘increase the pressure’ to try and secure a deal. Negotiations are expected to continue between all parties in the coming days.

READ MORE: Juventus star Douglas Luiz lifts lid on Aston Villa exit with sly ‘size of the club’ dig

Digne believes he’s ‘too good’ for Galatasaray

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan, however, that Digne has zero intention of joining Galatasaray, regardless of what offer they come back with.

The left-back’s agent has said he believes he is “too good for Turkey” and would only consider a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Failing that, Digne is happy to stay and fight for his place at Aston Villa as the Midlands club prepare to compete in the Champions League this season.

The arrival of Ian Maatsen at Villa Park could see the Frenchman’s playing time reduce this term, however.

Emery’s side paid £37.5m to lure Maatsen away from Chelsea following his brilliant 2023/24 campaign on loan with Borussia Dortmund, in which he helped the German club reach the Champions League final.

TEAMtalk can reveal that some Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Digne amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, while several Serie A sides are also keen on him.

Galatasaray may well try again for Digne in the coming days but they have some work to do if they are to convince him to join this summer.

DON’T MISS: Every time the British transfer record has been broken since 2000 – from £18m Leeds signing to £115m Chelsea capture