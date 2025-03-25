Aston Villa have been impressed with Marcus Rashford in training and in the dressing room, TEAMtalk understands, but a permanent move has some complications that all parties need to resolve despite a willingness to continue together next season.

Rashford joined Villa on loan from Premier League rivals Man Utd in the January transfer window. The England international forward struggled in the latter part of Erik ten Hag’s tenure, but did score 30 goals in 2022/23.

Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford didn’t lead to a change of form and the new Manchester United head coach was empowered by the club’s board to freeze Rashford out eventually leading to the Villa loan.

Villa, who are aiming to qualify for Champions League football again, and have also reached the quarter-finals of the competition this season. The Villans are only four points off the fourth spot in the Premier League table and will face Emery’s former club Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Villa chiefs are very happy with Rashford so far. The Man Utd-owned attacker has fitted into the team well and has been impressive in training.

Rashford has got two assists in five Premier League appearances and has provided one assist in two Champions League matches for Villa.

Rashford was also called up to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. He started both matches for the Three Lions on the left of a three-man attacking midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

READ MORE 🔴 Man Utd interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta CONFIRMED as sources reveal Vivell’s five-man striker shortlist

Marcus Rashford undecided over his future – sources

Villa have the option to make the loan deal permanent for £40million. And while both Villa and Rashford are content with the situation at the moment, neither party has made a firm decision on the long-term future.

Villa are certainly keen to explore a permanent deal for the forward based but will want to see Rashford maintain his promising form through April. And they may consider not just triggering the option but negotiating further with Manchester United.

Rashford also needs buy in, and Villa have to commit to paying his long-term wages. Even with a pay cut, Rashford would likely become their highest-earner, and potentially by quite some distance.

Rashford joined Villa originally after a proposed move to Milan became impossible since the Italian side signed Kyle Walker instead, and couldn’t add two English players in the same window due to a post-Brexit rule.

Rashford was also holding out for Barcelona, but a deal was not financially feasible. He is still open to a move abroad. For now, Rashford is only focused on Villa, and there is a realistic change the move is simply made permanent. But before this is guaranteed, several factors need to be considered: his form between now and the end of the season, his wage, the return of foreign suitors, Villa’s financial leeway and whether the Villains’ get Champions League.

QUIZ: How well do you know Marcus Rashford?