Aston Villa are set to complete their first signing of the January transfer window with teenager Kosta Nedeljkovic poised to arrive from Red Star Belgrade, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Aston Villa have emerged as the surprise package of the current Premier League campaign under Unai Emery and are pushing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Currently third in the table – level on points with reigning champions Manchester City and just two behind leaders Liverpool – the club are keen to keep strengthening their squad and are poised to make Nedeljkovic their first signing of the January transfer window.

The Serbian right-back is set to a arrive in a deal worth £6.8million, with the 18-year-old agreeing personal terms with Villa, sources close to TEAMtalk have revealed.

Nedeljkovic is ready to travel and complete his move to the Premier League, with an official announcement to confirm the deal expected shortly.

Villa bringing in top Serbian talent

The full-back is coming in as a highly rated young talent and he has enjoyed a impressive season for Red Star Belgrade where he has become a key player and a fan favourite.

He has been capped for his country at every level, most recently appearing for the Serbian under 19s. He has played 18 times for Red Star this season, registering two assists and securing himself a big move.

Nedeljkovic’s performances for Red Star had attracted interest from major European clubs, but Aston Villa have managed to beat a number of sides to his signature.

Serie A giants Juventus were very keen to bring the youngster to Italy, but lost out as soon as there was Premier League interest with the Serbian keen to secure a move to what is widely regarded as the best league in the world.

Nedeljkovic came through the Red Star youth system and was given a new contract in July until the summer of 2027. This was to secure the best deal possible for his boyhood club when it was already known he would not be sticking around for long.

Villa will be happy to bring in the first winter signing under former Sevilla and Roma sporting director Monchi, who has been tasked with ensuring that the club’s foray into the top four this season is not a one off following his appointment last summer.

Villa are determined to cement their place as one of the leading clubs in the Premier League having made stunning progress since Emery’s appointment in October 2022.

