Star in advanced talks to leave Aston Villa for former club, as second exit gets Fabrizio Romano confirmation

An Aston Villa outcast looks set to move on

TEAMtalk can confirm reports that Leander Dendoncker is in advanced discussions to swap Aston Villa for former club Anderlecht, while a second move has been given the ‘here we go’ seal of approval by Fabrizio Romano.

Dendoncker crossed the West Midlands divide in September 2022 by joining Aston Villa from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £13million. The central midfielder has gone on to play 36 times for Villa since then, though he has only managed one goal and has failed to live up to expectations.

Dendoncker spent the second half of last season on loan at Napoli, but he did not fare much better in Italy as he struggled to compete for a place in the team and only managed three appearances.

Dendoncker returned to Villa Park earlier this summer but has found himself well down the pecking order, with Unai Emery able to rely on other midfielders.

The Belgium international has yet to feature for Villa this term and has not even made the matchday squad for either of the opening two Premier League fixtures.

Villa recently decided they are open to offers for the Belgium international before the transfer window closes, amid his troublesome situation.

Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that Anderlecht are ready to offer Dendoncker a route out of Villa by bringing their former youth product back to the club.

Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that negotiations between the 29-year-old and Anderlecht are at an advanced stage.

Aston Villa transfers: Leander Dendoncker wanted by Anderlecht

Dendoncker started his career with the Belgian side and Anderlecht are hoping to strike a deal to re-sign him on a season-long loan.

The versatile star – who can play as a No 6, No 8 or in central defence – made 171 appearances for Anderlecht before leaving the club for Wolves in the summer of 2018.

Dendoncker joined Wolves on an initial loan, with the deal then being made permanent for £12m the following year.

Meanwhile, fellow Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is on the verge of leaving Emery’s side for Valencia.

The Argentine arrived at Villa alongside Samuel Iling-Junior in July, while Douglas Luiz also headed in the opposite direction to Juventus.

Barrenechea and Iling-Junior are both young and need more senior experience before forcing their way into Emery’s plans, however.

Iling-Junior has already joined Bologna on loan, and Barrenechea looks set to achieve a similar move.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the 23-year-old can be considered a new Valencia player as he will travel to Spain to complete his loan move there.

There have been some rumours that the transfer might collapse, but Romano states that it is ‘here we go’ done.

Villa have not included any buy option in the deal as they view Barrenechea as an important first-team player for the future.

