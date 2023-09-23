Sources: Aston Villa ready to bring back star as Emery sees real value in outstanding 20 y/o talent

Aston Villa are considering the possibility of exercising their option of recalling Louis Barry from Stockport County in January in order to send the player on loan at a higher level, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old winger surprisingly moved to Edgeley Park during the summer, signing for Dave Challinor’s side on a season-long loan deal. At the time, the move was seen as a real coup for the League Two side, with Villa – while happy to let the player move on a temporary basis – hoping he would do so at a higher level.

Now that opportunity could come around at the second time of asking with Barry outstanding so far for County. Indeed, he has five goals and one assist from the eight appearances he has in League Two so far.

As a result, Unai Emery and Co are giving serious thought to recalling the player in the January window if they receive offers to take Barry at a higher level.

Barry, who signed a new long-term deal with Villa prior to his move to Edgeley Park, has spent the duration of his time as a Villa on loan at various teams. Indeed, in the last three seasons, he has spent time with Ipswich, MK Dons and Salford, prior to his move to Stockport.

However, he could soon add another club to that CV if Villa decide to bring the former England U18 international back.

Barry joined Villa in 2021 from Barcelona, who had previously spotted the Sutton Coldfield born attacker playing for West Brom’s academy side.

