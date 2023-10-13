Aston Villa star labelled ‘disappointment No 1’ for national team as concerns over poor form heat up

Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash has been criticised for his performances in the Poland national team after he was substituted during the 2-0 victory over the Faroe Islands on Thursday.

Cash was born in England but is of Polish descent through his mother. In September 2021, the right-back caused a stir by applying for a Polish passport, which led to rumours he might be called up to the Poland squad.

Cash’s application was successful and he earned his first call up in November of that year, with his debut coming in a 4-1 away win over Andorra.

Overall, the 26-year-old has played 13 games for Poland and has scored once in that time.

Cash was recently named in Michal Probierz’ squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers versus the Faroe Islands and Moldova. He started at right wing-back in the clash against the Faroe Islands, but, after picking up a yellow card, he was hauled off in the 59th minute and replaced by Legia Warsaw’s Pawel Wszolek.

After the rather underwhelming win, Probierz revealed he had made the change so that Cash would not pick up a second yellow.

Cash has now been criticised for his poor performance by Polish reporters Lukasz Olkowicz and Mateusz Swiecicki during their interview with Meczyki (via Sport Witness).

Olkowicz even went as far as saying that Cash has been ‘disappointment No 1’ for the Polish national side recently.

Aston Villa man ‘can’t play for his national team’ – journalist

“The disproportion between left and right was huge. There can’t be that much of a difference. Everything dangerous happened basically on the left side,” he said.

“I don’t know why Cash can’t play for this national team. For me, this is disappointment No 1. This is a player who regularly plays in the Premier League, he joins an average European team in which he was supposed to be a leading figure.”

Swiecicki added: “We are dealing with a player who has been doing great since the beginning of the season. I cannot understand the fact that in the Polish national team he falls on the pitch and is unable to create any interesting action.”

Cash will be desperate to prove both of those journalists wrong when Poland face Moldova on Sunday evening.

The former Nottingham Forest man is expected to feature heavily when Villa return to Premier League action after the international break. He has started all eight of their league games so far this season, while also appearing in the Europa Conference League and League Cup.

Villa get their Prem campaign back up and running by hosting West Ham at Villa Park on Sunday October 22. After that, the West Midlands side travel to AZ in the Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, players from Villa and Newcastle have been forced to leave the Italy national team camp amid an investigation into alleged illegal betting.