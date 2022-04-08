Aston Villa join the list of clubs to scout Denmark ace ahead of summer transfer scramble

Aston Villa will check out Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson this weekend with a view to launching a raid for the Denmark international.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard is looking to bolster his squad in the summer. A new central defender is on his wanted list and Nelsson is a player he is keen to check out. Although the competition will be fierce.

The scouts have been flocking to watch the 23-year-old in action this season. Galatasaray only signed him last summer for what looks to be an absolute steal. The Turkish outfit paid FC Copenhagen just £6.3m to get him on board.

Aston Villa join the hunt

Now there are reports claiming they are ready to make a quick profit. That would not be difficult with the amount of clubs that are interested.

Nelsson is no stranger to Premier League interest. Newcastle also want a new central defender and have already checked him out. They sent scouts to watch the Europa League clash between Galatasaray and Barcelona.

Nelsson put in a solid performance against the might of Barca and his stock continues to grow. Villa have now started to take notice and will check on him this Sunday.

They have picked a good one. It is the Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray and the atmosphere will be fierce. It will be the perfect game to see how Nelsson handles it all. Another impressive display and the valuation could rise.

Fanatik are claiming the scouts will be out in numbers. Italian duo AC Milan and Fiorentina will be in attendance. There is also a good chance Newcastle will be represented once again.

Nelsson is reported to have a clause in his contract that could see him leave for £21m. That would represent a huge profit for Galatasaray and reports claim they could be happy to sell.

All the clubs mentioned would have no issue matching that so it could come down to the player.

Gerrard to make changes

Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings have been the main centre-half partnership for Gerrard this season. However changes are afoot. Indeed reports have already claimed that Konsa will be on the move.

Gerrard is looking to move him on and Arsenal are thought be in the hunt. A replacement will be needed and Nelsson is one potential candidate for the role.

Top quality central defenders appear to be in demand though. Getting him to Villa would not be easy. But first Villa will keep a close eye on his performances, starting against Fenerbahce.

