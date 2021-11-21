Steven Gerrard is ready to break a rule of his own making as he looks to improve his Aston Villa squad, according to reports.

The Liverpool legend arrived at Villa Park on November 11 to replace boyhood fan Dean Smith. He is tasked with turning the club’s immediate fortunes around and guiding them back into contention for European places.

Gerrard’s reign got off to a great start as Aston Villa beat Graham Potter’s Brighton 2-0 on Saturday. Ollie Watkins broke the deadlock in the 84th minute with a curling strike, before Tyrone Mings secured the points with a first-time finish.

The victory saw them move up to 15th in the Premier League table, while also ending their five-game losing streak.

Despite the impressive performance, Gerrard is busy working behind the scenes on their January transfer plan.

River Plate forward Julian Alvarez is a target, having scored 15 goals in 16 appearances this campaign. However, Villa will have to fight off Juventus for his signature.

Finland midfielder Glen Kamara has also been linked with a switch to the West Midlands, a transfer which would see him follow Gerrard to the Prem.

He is not the only Rangers star under consideration though. The Express, citing the Mirror, state that left-back Borna Barisic is a target for Gerrard and Villa.

Manchester City make bid for Frenkie De Jong Manchester City have reportedly placed a 75 million pound offer on the table for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong, with more news on Raheem Sterling and Edinson Cavani.

The Croatia international played a big part in Rangers’ Invincibles campaign under the manager. He got five goals and 14 assists in all competitions for the Gers.

Barisic would be available for just £8m, representing a shrewd piece of business. Such a fee would still see Rangers make a profit as they only paid £2m when he joined back in August 2018.

However, the transfer would see Gerrard break his own rule. When joining Villa, the former midfielder made up his mind that he would not weaken the Scottish giants.

But that promise looks set to end as he eyes Villa recruits.

Rodgers and Zidane lead the race to replace Solskjaer

Passionate Gerrard reveals career ‘medicine’

Meanwhile, Gerrard has revealed how managing keeps him ticking after his retirement from playing.

“They are the buzzes and the highs you miss as a player and the reason I wanted to stay in the game,” the 41-year-old said after the win over Brighton.

“I love winning – that is my medicine. I love competing, love seeing the players happy, smiling and feeling good. There is no better sight than a number nine finishing with that class and style.

“I’m trying to control my emotions but I’m kicking every ball. I want to be there for the players on the sidelines and I want them to see me, so I can guide them.”

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard factor comes into play as pundit predicts Aston Villa transfer activity