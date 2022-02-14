Liverpool defender Joe Gomez continues to be overlooked by Jurgen Klopp, and Steven Gerrard has been tipped to capitalise by bringing him to Aston Villa, claims a report.

Gomez, 24, has struggled to re-establish himself this season after overcoming a significant knee injury. Virgil van Dijk has slotted straight back into the team after his own injury absence. Joel Matip has been the Dutchman’s preferred partner, but it is new signing Ibrahima Konate who has often deputised when either are missing.

Furthermore, the Frenchman has regularly been selected as Liverpool’s lone centre-half on the bench. That has left Gomez – who was a regular starter in the title-winning campaign – as a distant fourth choice.

Indeed, Klopp recently reaffirmed that Gomez was not injured when missing from the matchday squad for their victory over Leicester last midweek.

“Divock and Joe [Gomez] weren’t injured,” said Klopp (via the Liverpool Echo). “With Joe we had to decide if we wanted a second centre-half on the bench.”

Against Burnley on Sunday, Gomez was absent once more, with Konate again the lone centre-back on the bench.

Now, according to Daily Mail journalist Tom Collomosse, Gomez’s fall down the ranks could see Aston Villa pounce.

Aston Villa to battle Besiktas for Arsenal striker Lacazette Aston Villa will battle Besiktas for Alexander Lacazette as striker set to leave Arsenal for free

Gerrard’s side were linked with the centre-back for much of January. However, Klopp reportedly made it clear Gomez would not be loaned out, with Villa instead acquiring Calum Chambers in the window’s latter stages.

But speaking to GiveMeSport, Collomosse reckons a Gomez switch to Villa will be reignited in the summer. The journalist stated signing a “top class” centre-half is a priority for the club, and Gomez is one to “keep an eye on”.

Aston Villa and Joe Gomez a perfect fit?

“I think he looks like that ideal type of player to go into somewhere like Villa at the end of the season,” said Collomosse.

“They’re looking for a top class centre-back and although he’s still improving in some ways, Joe Gomez is an England international, Premier League champion and played in the best competitions.

“I think that’s definitely one to keep an eye on for the summer.”

For Liverpool to sanction a sale, it may take Gomez to angle for a move. Liverpool were ruthlessly exposed by a raft of injuries at centre-back last season as they came within a whisker of missing out on Champions League football.

Furthermore, despite producing some of the best form of his career, Matip’s past injury record is lengthy. As such, Klopp would appear unlikely to move Gomez on despite his struggles – unless the player himself wants out.

Where next for Declan Rice? Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal?

Gerrard seethes in Newcastle defeat aftermath

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard gave a brutally honest assessment of his side’s defeat to Newcastle, claiming Aston Villa “deserved nothing from the game.”

Speaking to Match of the Day after the 1-0 loss, Gerrard said: “From start to finish we weren’t good enough. We deserved nothing from the game.

“We were honest with the players at half-time and we got a bit of a reaction. But I’ve got no complaints with the result. I believe you make your own luck away from home and we were nowhere near it today.

“I expect more from this team collectively and individually. We feel frustrated and disappointed.

“I don’t think there was much in it today but Newcastle didn’t have to play incredibly well to win it. We need to move on and move on quickly.”

READ MORE: ‘Desperate’ Barcelona to play ball as Villa plan to snap up Coutinho for major transfer discount