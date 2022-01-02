Gerrard bemoans disappearing Aston Villa characteristics after Brentford defeat

Steven Gerrard said there were not many positives to take for Aston Villa from their defeat to Brentford, in which he did not see the same characteristics his side were showing earlier in his reign.

Gerrard suffered his fourth defeat as Villa boss on Sunday. Whereas the previous three had come to title challengers Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, this one was against a side they would have been expected to beat.

But Brentford came from behind to win 2-1 and subsequently leapfrog Villa in the Premier League table.

Danny Ings scored the opener for Gerrard’s side, before Yoane Wissa and Mads Roerslev turned things around for Brentford either side of half-time.

Villa had the better of practically all the statistics, apart from the one that really counts.

Gerrard, though, could not take positives away after bemoaning the errors they made.

“I couldn’t believe we were level at half-time because the performance was really strong,” Gerrard said.

“It seemed to be a matter of when the second goal was going to come. In the second half we had a lot of possession, we created chances, but I’m really disappointed how we conceded the second goal. It’s a catalogue of errors.

“When I first come into this job we got some positive strong results because there was a lot of grit and people were putting their bodies on the line. I didn’t see that for the second goal.

“They’ve had three good attacks today and scored two goals. That’s not good enough from our point of view.”

‘Should never have lost’

Gerrard did not want to fall back on excuses – like the absences of Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins – to justify the result. Instead, he urged more aggression from those that were on the pitch.

“We had four or five people not available for different reasons, and you are going to miss their attributes. They are big players for this club,” he said.

“But I thought we had enough quality to win this game. We should never have lost that game.

“I won’t sit here and say there’s a lot of positives today because there isn’t. We lost the game. We have to be more aggressive and harder to play against.”

Gerrard gives Tuanzebe transfer update

One player who was not involved for Villa was Axel Tuanzebe, who has been the subject of transfer interest from Napoli.

Currently on loan from Manchester United, the defender has not featured much since Gerrard replaced Dean Smith.

Napoli need a new centre-back after offloading Kostas Manolas. They want to interrupt Tuanzebe’s loan with Villa to take him to Italy for the rest of the season.

Gerrard, though, revealed he would prefer to keep Tuanzebe until the end of his loan spell. However, he admits it is out of his control.

“I’d like to keep the player until the end of the season at least,” the manager said.

“But this is a case of it’s totally out of my hands. It’s in the hands of Axel, his representatives and Manchester United and we should know by the end of play today.”

