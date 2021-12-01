Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has given an update on the futures of Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet.

Traore, 26, has barely featured this campaign. He made four short appearances in the Premier League before being kept out of the side by an injury.

The Burkina Faso international cost £17million when joining from Lyon last summer but is yet to show his true ability on a regular basis.

That has led to rumours of an early exit from the West Midlands. Football Insider report that he could be sold in January as Gerrard looks to enact a winter clear-out.

Egypt international Trezeguet could reportedly join him. The winger is yet to play this season after undergoing knee surgery in April.

Despite the recent exit links, Gerrard says Traore and Trezeguet are working on getting back into the fold at Villa.

“Bertrand Traore is progressing really well, but he won’t return to training until probably just before Christmas,” Gerrard said at a press conference (via Birmingham Live).

“We’re looking for Trezeguet to get his first minutes in terms of game time for the 23s as early as possible.”

The stars could be called upon this term as Danny Ings’ fitness issues resurface. The Englishman is dealing with a hamstring strain and will miss Wednesday’s league clash against Man City.

Gerrard is yet to provide an update on the future of Anwar El Ghazi. He is a target for Roma boss Jose Mourinho. The Italian side are keen to engineer an £18m deal, but Gerrard’s arrival may see Villa change their transfer stance.

El Ghazi has made eight league appearances so far, registering a goal and an assist.

Villa stars ‘super impressed’ with Gerrard – pundit

Meanwhile, pundit Rio Ferdinand reckons the Villa players are delighted with Gerrard’s coaching techniques.

“I’m hearing some really good, good vibes that are coming out of Villa, the way that they’re training,” the former defender said.

“They’re super impressed with his coaching staff. The clarity with which they’re training, they’ve got a clear idea what they’re going to do.

“(They are) Enjoying the sessions and getting the results right now, so there’s some positive stuff right now.”

Villa have won two successive matches since Gerrard took over, lifting them up to 13th place. But they will need to be at their best to overcome Pep Guardiola’s impressive City side.

