Steven Gerrard poised to unleash ‘big talent’ Aston Villa have been hiding

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has revealed his excitement at working with Morgan Sanson, dropping a hint on selection ahead of the Norwich City fixture.

Steven Gerrard has begun life as Aston Villa manager in tremendous fashion. Indeed, Villa have won nine points from a potential 15 during his tenure.

What’s more, the games Villa have dropped points in have been against Manchester City and Liverpool. Villa looked competitive during both, and gave both sides a run for their money.

A number of players have stood out since Gerrard has been at the helm. It is no surprise that the midfield region has looked strong under the management of one of the Premier League’s greatest ever midfielders.

Marvelous Nakamba has shone, but an injury sustained against Liverpool means he will miss the trip to Norwich.

“Marvelous being out gives an opportunity for someone else to start in the team,” Gerrard said via Birmingham Mail.

That opportunity may well fall to Morgan Sanson, who Gerrard has used sparingly so far, given his recent injury troubles.

“We keep easing him in because he’s missed a lot of game time through injury. Morgan’s done a fine job in the cameos he’s been asked to play,” he said.

Indeed, despite only having played 59 minutes in the Premier League this season, Sanson has showed glimpses of class.

He has amassed an average WhoScored rating of 6.52 during those games. Given his limited opportunities thus far, that rating is not to be sniffed at.

Gerrard a big fan of Sanson

Gerrard seems to be an admirer of Sanson, and believes he will be a top player once he gets into the swing of things.

“We see a big talent who will play for Aston Villa, certainly when he gets back to his levels,” he said.

“He’s been building up his fitness and we’re really looking forward to working with him moving forward.”

Indeed, Villa fans will hope that is the case, and if Sanson does start against Norwich, he will hope to show his class to the manager.

What’s more, if he impresses, he could certainly become an important member of the side.

