Steven Gerrard eyes summer swoop to keep disgruntled Aston Villa midfielder on side

Steven Gerrard will bolster his Aston Villa squad with a new defensive midfielder in the summer but for now Douglas Luiz will have to play there against his will.

Gerrard has been forced to play Luiz in a deeper role following the injury to Marvelous Nakamba. The Villa boss is short of options and Luiz dropping back to help shield the back four is the best one for now. However it is not a popular one with the player.

The 23-year-old is used to playing in the position, but that does not mean he is happy there. Luiz is keen to play further forward and has made his feelings clear to Gerrard.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Gerrard is understanding of the situation, but has no other option. A good percentage of of players will say they are happy to play any role so long as they are in the side. Not so Luiz.

“Douglas Luiz doesn’t really want to play there. He doesn’t want to be playing in the deepest role. I think Gerrard understands that and he’s just been using him there while he had to,” Jones has been quoted as saying.

Steven Gerrard keen to keep Luiz

The news will fuel rumours that Luiz could be on his way out of Villa in the summer. Gerrard is planning big changes in the summer window. It will be his first real opportunity to make the squad his own and there will be plenty of chopping and changing. But Luiz is a player he would like to keep.

Luiz has been with Villa since 2019 after arriving from Manchester City. He signed a contract until 2023, which has never been extended. Therefore, by the summer, he will only have a year left on his deal.

It opens the door for clubs sensing a bargain and Premier League rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have already been linked. There is also interest from Italy with Serie A out AS Roma in the hunt.

If Luiz sees no potential to play as a more attacking midfielder under Gerrard, he could push for a move. And there is no shortage of admirers.

Some sources have claimed that Villa are already “resigned” to losing Luiz in the summer. Indeed they have already set a price tag in the region of £31million.

Two top targets

That money would be put to good use and Gerrard has already lined up a couple of defensive midfielders. He just has to decide who to splash out on and is said to have a £50million budget.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma remains on Gerrard’s wanted list. The Seagulls knocked back a big offer in January and Villa look sure to go back at the end of the season.

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi is also on the radar when the transfer window opens.

Either signing would free Luiz up to push further forward and could tempt him to stay if a new deal was offered to him.

