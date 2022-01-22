Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard praised his players for showing the grit and determination required to beat Everton at Goodison Park.

The two sides shared a physical battle right the way through Saturday’s Premier League clash. Indeed, Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson inspired a show of desire from his side amid their recent struggles.

However, Villa won the day thanks to an Emiliano Buendia header from a corner on the stroke of half time.

In the second half, the hosts subsequently piled on the pressure to try and find an equaliser.

Nevertheless, Gerrard’s side stood firm for a crucial win after no victories in four.

“It’s a big win for us, really important. Credit to the players, it was a different style of game, especially in the second half,” Villa boss Gerrard told BT Sport.

“It was a case of us having to roll our sleeves up, stand up and be counted and really put our bodies on the line because it’s difficult to rehearse what came our way in the second half.

“In football, there’s different ways to win. But one thing’s for certain, if you don’t compete and you’re not prepared for physical challenges – especially away at Goodison – you’ll be found out.”

Gerrard experienced at beating Everton

Gerrard insisted that his side could have gone into half time with a bigger advantage. While they “showed their style”, Ollie Watkins had a chance to open the scoring before Buendia eventually did.

After failing to increase their lead, though, the second half was about sealing the victory.

Former Liverpool captain Gerrard led the Reds to a host of wins away at Everton during his career.

As such, he gave his side plenty of warning about what was to come before the match kicked off.

Villa prepared for Everton test

“Second half, we expected Duncan to put more petrol flames on the fire and that’s what happened. But we played big today and I’m proud of the players,” Gerrard said.

“To score a header of that quality at the Gwladys Street, he’ll [Buendia] be really proud of that one and inevitably it’s won us the game. He’ll get all the headlines.

“But this performance was all about grit, it was about steel.

“I asked the players to really commit to this game because the game might ask us to do something quite alien which is defend long balls and that’s what we did constantly.”

Villa return to action after the international break when facing Leeds United at Villa Park.