Steven Gerrard makes transfer claim and it is not good news for one Aston Villa star

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has revealed he could sign a new captain as part of his summer reshuffle at Villa Park.

Gerrard is planning changes when the transfer window opens. He could be armed with as much as £100m to revamp his squad and a new captain could arrive. That would not be great news for Tyrone Mings but the decision is on hold for now.

Mings has been captain since Gerrard replaced Dean Smith back in November and has done a fine job. The defender has played a huge role in helping Villa climb to midtable security. That has not gone unnoticed by Gerrard who has no complaints with Mings.

Steven Gerrard has decision to make

There is a chance the 29-year-old could keep the armband but Gerrard is not ready to decide just yet. The Villa boss is focusing on the remainder of the season as Villa look to finish as high as possible.

The decision will be made in the summer when Gerrard has completed his transfer business. A host of new faces are set to arrive, while some will leave. Only then will Gerrard make the call over who captains Villa next season.

“I still won’t rule out the option of someone coming in, who I know, who is also capable of being in the running,” Gerrard told reporters.

“It is something I am analysing really closely and I will make a decision during pre-season. Tyrone is in with a really good shout, I’ve been really happy with him. But it’s not the right time, with eight games to go, to pick the long-term captain.”

Gerrard is looking to bring in a new central defender to play alongside Mings. Ezri Konza is being linked with a move away and a replacement will be needed. Stefan de Vrij has already been linked and the Inter Milan star is a potential captain.

Suarez a target

Luis Suarez could be another if it is to be somebody that Gerrard knows. The former Liverpool striker is being heavily linked with a move to Villa. The striker did captain Liverpool on occasions and also had the armband at Ajax. However he did admit to not enjoying the role.

While the role of captain is crucial, Gerrard also wants leaders all over the pitch. Clubs often have ‘leadership groups’ these days and it will be no different at Villa.

“We need more leaders to support a lot of the young talent we have,” Gerrard added. It’s important we add leadership, and retain leadership in the group.”

