Aston Villa business not finished with Steven Gerrard plotting three late moves

Aston Villa may move three first-team players on before tonight’s deadline after Steven Gerrard’s recruitment left them surplus to requirements.

Steven Gerrard has had a busy month during his first transfer window at Aston Villa. The signings of Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho especially, show ambition from the gaffer.

So far, Villa have made five additions to the squad during a very busy window for the side. The common consensus is that most are improvements on the current cohort.

However, Aston Villa may not be done there, as the Birmingham Mail reveals two names that could yet depart.

Those players are Kaine Kesler Hayden and Jed Steer. The pair are in different stages of their Villa careers, but may both leave on loan this window.

Kesler was recently recalled from an impressive loan spell at League Two Swindon Town. As such, he may be rewarded with a loan at a higher level, and MK Dons are keen on the youngster.

Steer has played just three times in the Premier League, being utilised as a back-up for most of his time in the top flight. The loan signing of Robin Olsen is deemed an upgrade on the 29-year-old.

Championship side Luton Town are interested in Steer, and a move to the Hatters could afford him regular game-time.

Both prospective loan moves will be a good chance for Villa’s stars to show what they are made of.

For Kesler, it is an opportunity to play at a higher level, and try make his way into Gerrard’s plans for the future.

Targett also likely leaving Villa on loan

In other news, Matt Targett is likely to leave Villa on loan in January. The left-back has been pushed down the pecking order by the arrival of Digne.

Targett’s destination is Newcastle, as the Magpies attempt to fend off relegation.

The 26-year-old has only spent six months of his career playing outside of the Premier League.

It is that sort of top-flight experience that could help the Magpies retain their top flight status – assuming there are no late complications in the move.

