‘Patient’ Steven Gerrard hints at summer move for top Villa target; explains January exit

A “patient” Steven Gerrard has hinted Aston Villa will return to the hunt for top target Yves Bissouma in the summer.

The Midlands club have shown great ambition in the past two windows. Indeed, they look to be on a mission to become a European football contender. As such, their transfer business shows no sign of slowing down.

It would’ve been an even busier January if their approach for Brighton midfielder Bissouma had been successful.

While Villa might have pursued that further, the £50m-rated 25-year-old is now into the final 18 months of his contract.

And the “right decision” could be made by Gerrard and co come the end of the season.

In his pre-match press conference for Wednesday’s match with Leeds, he said: “It was well documented that we put in a bid for Bissouma at Brighton which was turned away, and we respected and appreciated that.

“If a move is not right then we will not become desperate and make decisions that we do not think is right. If it’s not right at the time we might have to be patient in a few situations.

Aston Villa to battle Besiktas for Arsenal striker Lacazette Aston Villa will battle Besiktas for Alexander Lacazette as striker set to leave Arsenal for free

“The window was extremely strong. There were areas that we needed to find solutions for us to be stronger and better.

“We got 90 to 95 per cent of business done that we wanted to get done in the window. I’m delighted with the support from the board.”

Targett to Newcastle explained

Gerrard also had to sacrifice Matt Targett last month, who joined Newcastle on loan after losing his spot to new left-back Lucas Digne.

Speaking on the move, the Villa boss said: “This was his decision. When we were linked with Lucas I had a conversation with Matt. I said I’d always be honest with him and I expected it back from him.

“I said if we signed a left-back, you tell me what you want. You are free to challenge a new signing who comes in. I always like two people fighting for a position.

“Matt decided he had an opportunity he wanted to pursue and that’s when the respect comes in and you don’t stand in anyone’s way.

“I would have preferred him to stay and fight as he is a really strong left-back in this league, which is why he had options.

“But I can’t stand in anyone’s way unless I can guarantee him game time that will satisfy him so that’s why it’s come about.

“Everyone needs to know it was Matt’s decision rather than him being pushed in that direction.”

Steven Gerrard warned Villa career ‘done’

It is a surprising decision given Targett was voted as Villa’s player of the season in 2020-21.

But clearly Gerrard saw the left side of defence as a position he could improve.

Summer free agent XI – Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger among those still up for grabs

Targett is therefore now at Eddie Howe’s disposal. He started their 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday night.

And one pundit reckons the Tyneside club will benefit in the long run as a result of Gerrard’s transfer choice…

READ MORE: Newcastle to benefit from Steven Gerrard mistake as pundit claims star’s Villa career is ‘done’