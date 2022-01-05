Aston Villa are in negotiations to reunite Steven Gerrard with former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, according to reports.

The pair first became team-mates at Anfield in January 2013 when Coutinho completed an £8.5million move from Inter. They played together until Steven Gerrard’s switch to MLS outfit LA Galaxy in July 2015.

Gerrard did not get to feature alongside Coutinho when the Brazilian was at his best in the Premier League. That came shortly afterwards, especially in the 2016-17 campaign.

But the attacking midfielder clearly left an impression on Gerrard. And reports now suggest they could work together again at Villa Park.

Sport Witness, who cite reports coming out of Spain, claim Villa are negotiating with Barcelona for Coutinho’s transfer.

The West Midlands club want to loan the 29-year-old until the end of the season. They believe he can still have an impact in England, despite his tough spell at Barcelona.

Gerrard is apparently driving the deal, having spoken to Coutinho on the phone to convince him to move.

One Spanish journalist even goes as far as saying the transfer is in the ‘final stages’. They suggest it could become official in the coming days.

The report does not mention how much of Coutinho’s wages Villa would end up paying. He earns an astronomical £380,000 a week, according to Salary Sport, far more than Villa’s best-paid stars.

A move would likely hinge on Barcelona continuing to pay the majority, although their financial situation is far from convincing.

Nevertheless, the prospect of seeing Coutinho play in the Premier League once again is an exciting one. He was a huge hit at Liverpool thanks to his dribbling ability and keen eye for goal.

Gerrard may also be able to get the best out of him once more.

Gerrard, Villa on alert after Juventus update

Meanwhile, Villa could complete the signing of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this month.

They are in the mix to land the Wales ace, although Everton and Newcastle are also hoping to secure his services.

Juve boss Max Allegri recently gave an update on the player’s future. “Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player,” Allegri said.

The comments put Ramsey at the top of the list to leave Turin in January. A Prem move is the most likely given his experience in the competition with Arsenal.

