Steven Gerrard poised for Aston Villa reunion as Liverpool legend weighs up surprise new offer

Steven Gerrard is mulling whether to accept a surprising next step in his managerial career after being approached, and the Liverpool legend would link up with an Aston Villa star if giving the green light, per reports.

Gerrard, 42, remains out of work following his Aston Villa dismissal back in October. His arrival at Villa Park 11 months prior was greeted with high expectations following a largely successful first managerial gig with Rangers.

Gerrard helped end Celtic’s domestic dominance in Scotland by delivering Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership title in a decade. However, his tenure south of the border did not fare as well.

Villa were characterised by a lack of fluidity in attack and a bluntness in front of goal under Gerrard. The end result saw Villa pull the trigger and draft Unai Emery in as his replacement.

Gerrard has long been touted as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. His reputation has suffered following his ill-fated Villa spell, and Klopp’s deal at Liverpool doesn’t expire until 2026 anyway.

As such, a job or two in the meantime will likely be required for Gerrard if he’s any hope of succeeding Klopp when the time comes.

According to multiple outlets including the Sun and Daily Mail, a surprise new offer from Poland has come.

Steven Gerrard the next Poland boss? Villa reunion would await

The original source of the information is Polish outlet Meczyki, and it’s claimed the Polish FA approached Gerrard several days ago.

The contract of national team boss Czeslaw Michniewicz was not renewed following Poland’s Last 16 exit to France at the World Cup. Gerrard is reportedly the man they’ve turned to to lead their charge into Euro 2024.

Gerrard is described as ‘weighing up’ the offer by the Mail. The Sun claim the Liverpool icon would receive a ‘bumper salary’ if he accepts the left-field move.

The Polish FA apparently hope to finance a high pay packet through the extra sponsorship appointing Gerrard would bring. In the Sun’s words, the Polish FA hope Gerrard’s arrival would effectively ‘pay for itself’.

If Gerrard did accept the proposal, he’d link up with a familiar face in Aston Villa right-back, Matty Cash.

The 25-year-old was born in Slough, though is of Polish descent on his mother’s side. Cash applied for a Polish passport in September, 2021, and received his maiden cap for the country later that year.

He’s since gone on to make 10 further appearances for Poland, and may soon have a familiar face in Gerrard guiding him once more.

