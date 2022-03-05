Aston Villa have offered Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara a ‘big contract’ ahead of a potential summer move, according to reports.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard has made Kamara his top target for summer signings. The Frenchman has played a pivotal role inside the Marseille squad this season, attracting interest from several clubs across Europe. Now, it has been reported that Villa have made their first move by offering a contract to the star.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Villa have already offered Kamara a big-money contract that would see him join the club this summer.

Kamara’s current deal with Marseille expires in June, meaning the player will be available for free once the window opens.

This is good news for Villa, as the star had been valued by the club at £10million just months ago.

With no new contract being organised with the Ligue 1 side, Kamara is now free to talk to other clubs ahead of a move.

The report also claims that Gerrard has made the signing a ‘priority’, and is hopeful the deal can be completed quickly.

OM had initially wanted to keep hold of the 22-year-old with a new contract. Kamara has been with the club since 2005, having come through the ranks.

However, it seems the 17-year stay is soon coming to an end, and Villa have made the first move in becoming his new destination.

Gerrard may still face competition for his signature. Arsenal, Newcastle, Barcelona, and AC Milan are just some of the clubs that have been reported to also have interest.

It is not yet clear whether the former French under-21 star will accept the contract offered to him.

Gerrard comments on Sanson future

Meanwhile, Gerrard believes Morgan Sanson can be a great help for the club between now and the end of the season.

The French midfielder has struggled for game time this season, making just seven Premier League appearances. Sanson has struggled with different injuries, and also faced a brief spell out from Covid-19.

However, things could be about to change following Sanson’s strong performance in Villa’s 2-0 win at Brighton.

As reported by BirminghamWorld, Gerrard said: “I certainly agree with the supporters that said his cameo was positive.

“He’s up against the likes of John McGinn and JJ [Jacob Ramsey] who have arguably been our most consistent players since we’ve come in the door so he’s aware of the challenge.

“Having said that, we moved John into more of a six position and brought Morgan on and it certainly looked well at the time.

“We’re aware that Morgan can certainly be a help to us between now and the end of the season.”