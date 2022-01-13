Steven Gerrard is closing in on his fourth signing of the January window after Aston Villa agreed personal terms with a player already out on loan elsewhere, per a trusted source.

Aston Villa have already acquired the services of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne this month. Coutinho signed on loan with an option to buy, while Digne arrived from Everton for a £25m fee.

A third arrival could soon follow with a potential replacement for Axel Tuanzebe already agreed. However, number three could quickly give way to number four, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The trusted transfer guru tweeted Aston Villa have reached an ‘agreement on personal terms’ with Roma goalkeeper, Robin Olsen.

The Swede is a familiar name having spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Everton. Another loan exit was forthcoming this season when the 32-year-old moved to Sheffield United on a temporary basis.

Villa are known to be seeking added strength in depth between the sticks with just Jed Steer providing back-up to Emiliano Martinez at present.

West Ham target bypassed in favour of Olsen

Veteran West Ham stopper Darren Randolph had been touted. But it appears Villa have since turned their attention to Olsen.

Romano reported that while personal terms with the player have been agreed, a deal is not necessarily straightforward. That’s because it’s up to Sheffield Utd whether they facilitate Villa’s move by agreeing to cut Olsen’s loan deal in South Yorkshire short.

But if agreed, Olsen’s loan stint with the Blades would be terminated before immediately moving to Villa Park – also on loan until the end of the season.

Olsen had been a regular at Bramall Lane this season, though hasn’t featured in the league since early-November. As such, the Blades may be more receptive to the news now than they would’ve been two months ago.

Steven Gerrard verging on yet another addition

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are on the verge of making another January signing in the shape of Dundee United defender Kerr Smith, according to reports.

According to Football Insider, Villa have had a bid accepted by Dundee United for Kerr Smith. The teenage defender made his debut for Dundee United in February 2021. Almost a year later, he has amassed 12 senior appearances for the club. He only turned 17 years old in December.

It seems Smith has a bright future and he will be hoping to fulfil his potential south of the border. The report claims he has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract to join Villa.

The Premier League side have just been deprived of Axel Tuanzebe after his loan spell from Manchester United was cancelled so he could join Napoli instead.

It remains to be seen if Smith will take Tuanzebe’s place in the Villa squad. Alternatively he could develop in their youth ranks for the time being.

In the long-term, though, Football Insider claim he is definitely seen as someone who can become a dependable player for the first team.

Their update follows confirmation from The Sun earlier this week that an offer of £800,000 had done the trick for Villa. The figure could rise with add-ons.

