Manchester United have been warned that they have no chance of signing £50million midfield target John McGinn from Aston Villa this summer.

Villa chief Steven Gerrard is a massive fan of the Scotland international and has labelled him an ‘invaluable’ part of the club’s plans. But that has not stopped United maintaining their interest in the 27-year-old over the past few seasons.

McGinn was an impressive member of Dean Smith’s side but has taken his game up another level under the guidance of Gerrard.

And the Villa Park boss has told potential suitors, including United, that the player is going nowhere.

“There’s not many better people than John McGinn,” Gerrard said.

“I’ve been in the game an awfully long time and he is a really infectious character who is great for the group, on and off the pitch. John is the glue to everything that’s good at Aston Villa.

“One hundred percent, he is very important for me, for the staff, for his team-mates and the club.

Kalvin Phillips number 1 target for Gerrard and Aston Villa this summer Aston Villa will push hard for Kalvin Phillips this summer as he is their number 1 target

“The club have been good for John – and he has paid them back with consistent performances throughout.

“We are hoping to keep trying to improve him in all departments.”

McGinn would command premium fee

McGinn currently has more than three years left on his Villa contract. That means any clubs looking to bid for the player would have to pay a premium to get him. Indeed, Villa are said to value the midfielder at around £50million.

Gerrard added: “We use the phrase ‘all in’ with John because he gives it all to the cause.

“He’ll die for you on the pitch. He commits everything, he is a proper team player and he’s got immense quality in there as well.

“I would have loved to have played alongside him because when you look around that dressing room and you go on the frontline, you’ll know John McGinn is with you.

“Whatever situation you’re in – good or bad – he will be there.”

READ MORE: Liverpool link-up set to catapult Villa to next level with Steven Gerrard ‘keen’ on signing