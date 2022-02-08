Aston Villa has been tipped to raid a Premier League rival and pursue a summer deal for a game-changing midfielder ‘who has everything’.

Brighton star Yves Bissouma is being trailed by a number of top clubs after another outstanding campaign so far for the south coast club. Indeed, it could be argued that the Mali star has taken his game to another level Seagulls this term.

That has led to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal all being tipped to try and tempt the player into a summer switch.

However, The Athletic claims that Villa are also very much in the mix, mainly thanks to the pull of Steven Gerrard.

But Brighton are not expected to give up their star man lightly and will demand at least £50million.

Bissouma has entered the final 18 months of contract, which puts Graham Potter’s men in a tough position.

This summer is the last in which they will receive what they deem are realistic bids for the midfielder.

However, the 25-year-old is yet to show that he’s willing to extend his stay with Brighton. To that end, an exit look highly likely.

That could in turn lead to a bidding war between at least five clubs and maybe more.

And according to journalist Sami Mokbel, he can see exactly why Villa are after the dynamic star.

He told GiveMeSport: “I can certainly see why Aston Villa are interested in Yves Bissouma. Because as I say, he’s got a little bit of everything in centre midfield.

“He’s got loads of bite, he’s got quality on the ball, he’s got a great engine. I can certainly see why Gerrard would fancy him.”

Digne left stunned by Gerrard quality

Meanwhile, Lucas Digne admits he was left awestruck by Steven Gerrard after the Aston Villa boss joined in impromptu during a training session recently.

The Villa boss enjoyed a highly-disguished career as a player and was regarded as one of the greatest players of his generation. The highlight of his career was perhaps the 2005 Champions League final, when an imperious Gerrard inspired an incredible Liverpool comeback. As such, his reputation in the game remains high.

Now cutting his trade as a manager, Gerrard made a huge impression in Glasgow with Rangers. And his bright start at Villa Park suggests his career in the dug-out may prove just almost as successful as it did as a player.

Nonetheless, Digne – one of Gerrard’s first signings as Villa boss – was still caught by surprise when Gerrard joined in training one day.

“He sometimes takes part in the training sessions,” Digne said, as cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He has lost nothing. He’s still really amazing and his passes are incredible.

“I grew up in France watching him as a player. He is not only a legend in England. Everybody knows his name.”

Digne admits the pull of Gerrard was a major reason in his decision to join Villa.

“He was a massive reason I came here. He presented me with the project for the club. And how it wanted to be up near the top of the league.”

