Steven Gerrard still hopes to bring in two more transfer additions this month – with a third January signing reportedly edging closer for the ambitious Aston Villa boss.

The Villans, alongside Newcastle and Everton, are the most proactive Premier League side this month. Indeed, Gerrard’s troops have already impressed with the loan signing of Philippe Coutinho and the £25m capture of Lucas Digne. Villa also secured a third signing of the window on Friday, bringing in 17-year-old defender Kerr Smith from Dundee United.

But it seems Villa are far from done yet.

According to the Daily Mirror, Gerrard continues to push for two deals he feels can take them to the next level.

First up is Brighton’s Yves Bissouma. The midfielder is regarded as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders outside the top six. And while his capture will likely set Villa back a club record fee, Gerrard remains relentless.

Signing a new centre-half is also in his thinking. The departure of Axel Tuanzebe to Napoli leaves Villa looking light in the area. And while new boy Smith can play there, the 17-year-old will unlikely be considered as an option.

“There might be opportunities again,” said Gerrard when asked on future transfers. “It is steel and style we are looking for.

“Can we find that level of player who is going to improve the team? Or do we need cover for injuries or suspension? I like to have four centre backs and we only have three, so we are analysing that situation.”

Steven Gerrard, Harrison welcome Kerr Smith

Villa though are delighted to have welcomed Smith through the door as Villa’s third signing of the window.

“We are delighted that Kerr has joined us, he is a player we have tracked and monitored for a long time,” academy manager Mark Harrison told Villa’s website.

“He has lots of potential but has already gained some fantastic experiences at first-team level with Dundee United, which is rare for a 17-year-old.

“We are really excited to see how he develops and hopefully one day we will see him become a regular in our first team.”

Robin Olsen to become Villa signing number four

Villa, however, are making progress in their efforts to bring in Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The Sweden star is currently on a season’s loan at Sheffield United, but hasn’t played since November after losing his place.

As such, the Blades are open to letting him leave, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims a move to Villa is near.

Olsen will provide cover and competition for No 1 Emiliano Martinez at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has shed some light on the deal.

“There is potential on that but nothing as yet,” said Heckingbottom when asked on Olsen’s situation.

“It’s one of the situations we’re monitoring, but nothing’s happened yet. There’s been speculation about Robin but it’s in our hands, so the only way he can is if we have a replacement.”

