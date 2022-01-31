Steven Gerrard wields the axe with Aston Villa spending prompting triple exit

Three mooted Aston Villa deals have crossed the line, with two made possible as direct consequences of recent Steven Gerrard signings.

Transfer deadline day was always likely to be a busy one for Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard’s side had been tipped to trim their squad after conducting the majority of their business earlier in the window.

Now, Villa have succeeded in moving players out the door after three exits were given official confirmation.

Firstly, goalkeeper Jed Steer has joined Championship side Luton Town on loan. Robin Olsen’s loan arrival saw the Swede installed as back-up to Emiliano Martinez.

That sparked speculation Steer would be surplus to requirements, and the 29-year-old has left for the Hatters.

The news was confirmed via Luton’s official website, with Steer’s move lasting until the end of the season.

Deals two and three cross the line

Following Steer out the door is rising Villa youngster, Kaine Kesler. The right-back will play his football in League One after agreeing on a loan switch to MK Dons.

Like Steer, the deal runs for the remainder of the season. However, Kesler is out of contract in the summer, meaning his future may lay away from Villa park permanently beyond the summer.

Those two deals had been predicted earlier today, though they were later dwarfed in significance by Matt Targett’s departure.

The left-back was bumped down the pecking order upon Lucas Digne’s arrival from Everton.

Newcastle emerged as the likeliest contender to snap up the 26-year-old on loan. And per Newcastle’s official website, they have reached an agreement to do just that. The left-back also leaves Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

