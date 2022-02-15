Steven Gerrard has reportedly been given £50million to sign a Premier League midfielder this summer after the star became an alternative to Brighton’s Yves Bissouma.

Gerrard’s priority once the transfer window reopens is to bolster Aston Villa’s midfield. He can already rely on the likes of John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Jacob Ramsey, plus others, but clearly the Liverpool legend has a vision for improvement.

With this in mind, the Villans put £35million on the table to sign Bissouma during January. But the Mali international remained at the Amex as Brighton pushed the offer back.

Reports suggest Graham Potter’s side will accept £50m, partly down to the fact Bissouma’s contract expires next year.

Villa are keeping tabs on the 25-year-old ahead of a summer move, although Gerrard now has the funds to land an alternative Premier League star.

Villa’s current transfer record is the £33m they parted with to bring in Emi Buendia from Norwich, as per BBC Sport. That record could end up being shattered though, according to an update from the Daily Star.

They claim Villa want to sign Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer. A deal would cost £50m, and the Villa hierarchy have supposedly told Gerrard that this sum will be available.

Steven Gerrard eyes Leicester man

Several clubs are eager to join Villa in the race for Bissouma, which could make Nigeria international Ndidi an easier capture.

The player has proven his class over five years in the East Midlands. He helped the Foxes to win the FA Cup and Community Shield last year.

Ndidi has Europa League experience too, which is what Gerrard wants as he eyes European qualification with Villa in the future.

Ndidi has featured 23 times in all competitions for Leicester so far this season. That includes 15 appearances in the Premier League.

He is clearly important to Brendan Rodgers and the manager will not want him to leave, especially for an English rival. But the Foxes do allow players to move on for the right price, so the 25-year-old may end up at Villa Park before the 2022-23 campaign.

Villa forward to follow El Ghazi and Trezeguet

Meanwhile, Gerrard could axe a third Villa forward this summer, according to a report from Football Insider.

The manager’s January overhaul saw Anwar El Ghazi join Everton on loan and Trezeguet sign for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey – also on loan.

He is now intent on offloading Bertrand Traore. The Burkina Faso international is yet to complete a full 90 minutes in the league this term. Indeed, he has only made six outings in the competition altogether.

Gerrard has no real need to keep Traore and ‘will look to sell’ in the summer. A loan deal will also suffice, should a permanent suitor fail to come forward.

Traore originally joined Villa in a £17m deal from Lyon. The West Midlands club will be hoping to get most of that fee back.

