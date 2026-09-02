Unai Emery wants to keep Lamare Bogarde at Aston Villa, and a new contract is on the way

An Aston Villa man is going to be offered a new contract after Unai Emery rejected multiple proposals for him this summer, but one club have denied making an offer.

Villa’s changing room looks very different to how it did at the end of last season. As many as 11 players have walked through the door, with nine sales made.

Perhaps every player who could have considered among the best at Villa, barring John McGinn, has gone. That includes Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Emi Martinez.

But Villa have also kept some players at the club who they didn’t want to leave.

Per Fabrizio Romano, offers came from Premier League clubs for 22-year-old midfielder Lamare Bogarde. Ipswich and Brighton were among those who wanted him, but offers were rejected as Emery wanted to keep him.

Romano states that Villa are preparing a new contract for Bogarde after rejecting bids during the summer.

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Sunderland deny making Lamare Bogarde bid

Another club said to have bid for Bogarde were Sunderland, according to The Athletic‘s Villa insider, Jacob Tanswell.

He states the midfielder was available to be sold for the right price this summer and reiterates there was interest from Premier League clubs.

Among them was Sunderland, with a number of sources reportedly of the understanding that they’d made a loan proposal plus a £20million obligation to buy Bogarde.

But when the club were asked about that, it’s said they denied making an offer.

As for the rest of the midfielder, Tanswell reports that Villa are happier with signing Leon Goretzka than they would have been Joao Palhinha.

The German’s versatility, pedigree and capacity to set standards were said to be were cited as reasons he was preferred to the former Tottenham loanee, who looked hopeful of returning to Portugal when Villa were in for him, and has since done so.