Surprise loan exit for unhappy Aston Villa summer signing gets green light with star ‘desperate’ to escape Emery

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans is reportedly pushing his agent to secure his escape from Villa Park with a surprise loan exit away from the club gathering pace ahead of the January window, according to reports.

The classy Belgian midfielder swapped East for West Midlands over the summer after departing relegated Leicester to sign for Aston Villa as a free agent. Having been won over by Unai Emery’s vision for the Villans, the 60-times capped Belgium star signed a four-year deal, commiting his future to the club until summer 2027.

However, just over three months into the arrangement, Tielemans is already agitating to leave after describing his situation recently as “not pleasant”.

Insisting he came to Villa to play, Tielemans has been restricted to just 144 Premier League minutes so far, with eight of his first nine appearances for the club coming off the substitutes bench.

To make matters worse, Tielemans was recently granted a rare start when selected to play for his country in Monday’s international match against Sweden. However, the match was suspended at half-time after two Sweden fans were shot dead outside the ground in Brussels. A decision on the outcome of the match, which was locked at 1-1 at the time, is still to be decided.

It has all, however, contributed to a miserable season so far for Tielemans and the player has let his anger spill over somewhat after he hit out at his lack of minutes for Villa.

“I came to Villa to play” – was Tielemans response to a lack of game-time with reports claiming that Emery’s response to the situation prompted the 26-year-old to admit it “doesn’t help me move forward”.

Tielemans pushing for Galatasaray loan move – report

With Emery failing to satisy Tielemans’ craving for more regular minutes, reports this week have linked the midfielder with a surprise move to Galatasaray in the winter window.

The Turkish champions have invested heavily in their squad in recent times, returning to the Champions League this season, where they recently won at Manchester United – their first-ever win on English soil.

Now they are pushing to make Tielemans their next big-name addition, and according to reports in Istanbul, Tielemans has instructed his agent to push through a possible move in the January window.

The winter window officiallly opens for business in just 74 days, meaning it would not be long, in theory, for Tielemans to seal a move away.

Per the report, ‘work has now begun’ to bring Tielemans to the Turkish champions with the player reportedly instructing his agent to explore more about the potential move.

And with the switch already getting the green light from Gala coach Okan Buruk, his side are ready to put a proposal on the table to sign Tielemans on an initial loan basis.

Villa, for their part, are reportedly under no hurry to let the Belgium international depart. However, the report claims Tielemans has ‘made it clear’ he wants to make the switch, even if only on loan, and in an effort to secure his place in his country’s squad for the 2024 European Championships.

Villa are well blessed for central midfielders with Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn and Douglas Luiz all battling Tielemans for a place in Emery’s engine room.

However, the Villa boss will be aware that, over a long and gruelling season – and one which, for Villa, also involves a UEFA Conference League campaign, chances will come Tielemans way before long.

