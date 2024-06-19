Aston Villa ‘in talks’ over sale of vital star as Euro giants offer TWO players in stunning swap deal

Aston Villa could part ways with Douglas Luiz this summer

Douglas Luiz is one of Aston Villa’s most important players but a stunning report has claimed that he could join Juventus this summer.

The Brazilian international netted nine goals and made five assists in 35 Premier League appearances in 2023/24, helping Unai Emery’s side secure Champions League qualification.

It has been suggested that Aston Villa need to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Youngster Tim Iroegbunam is set to join Everton for a fee of around £10m which is a step in the right direction, but more players may still need to leave.

Luiz has been targeted by some of the biggest clubs in Europe in recent months thanks to his excellent form in the Premier League, with Arsenal among his biggest admirers.

However, Juventus has recently emerged as the 26-year-old’s most likely destination as Villa are reportedly in talks with them over a swap deal.

A €20m player-plus-cash swap deal with Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior was discussed, but the former Leeds United midfielder held snubbed Villa and held up the transfer.

Aston Villa in talks over Douglas Luiz swap

According to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus could offer Enzo Barrenechea alongside Iling-Junior as an alternative to McKennie.

“Aston Villa and Juventus keep working on Douglas Luiz swap deal to find a solution,” Romano posted on X.

“As revealed today, McKennie could be OUT of the swap deal with another player in.

“Enzo Barrenechea is an option discussed. Dean Hujisen is appreciated but expensive. Moise Kean, NOT an option.”

Barrenechea, 23, would make sense from a Villa point of view as like Luiz, he plays as a defensive midfielder.

The Argentinian made 36 Serie A appearances for Juve last season but the Italian giants would be willing to part ways with him if they bring in Luiz.

Iling Junior, on the other hand, is a promising 20-year-old winger who’s got only 12 months left on his contract and is keen on testing himself in England.

He is a product of Chelsea’s academy and joined Juve in 2020. He’s made 45 appearances for them to date, scoring two goals and making five assists.

It is worth noting that Villa already have Moussa Diaby, Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers, Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia as options in Iling-Junior’s position though, and have reportedly just opened talks for young Everton winger Lewis Dobbin.