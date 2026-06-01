Tammy Abraham finds himself at a crossroads in his career, with the Aston Villa striker attracting interest from Sunderland, Everton and Leeds United, as he weighs up an early move away from the Midlands side.

The 28-year-old, who returned to Villa in January for £21million, is weighing up his options amid limited playing time at Villa Park, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Since rejoining the club where he enjoyed a stellar loan spell in 2018/19 – scoring 26 goals and firing them to promotion from the Championship – Abraham has largely played second fiddle to Ollie Watkins.

Unai Emery’s side have enjoyed a strong campaign, including lifting the Europa League trophy, but the former Chelsea man started only two Premier League matches.

With Watkins firmly established as the first-choice No.9, Abraham is said to be keen on securing regular first-team football ahead of a potential push for more England caps.

Abraham’s situation has put several sides on alert. Sunderland, Everton, and Leeds United are all keeping tabs on the powerful forward’s situation.

The Premier League trio are all looking to add depth in the striker position, and if the opportunity to sign Abraham arises, they are primed to strike.

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Tammy Abraham puts Prem trio on alert

Sunderland, chasing depth up front, view him as an ideal focal point for their attack.

Brian Brobbey has been superb for the Black Cats, but Regis Le Bris is understood to be keen on bringing in more competition for him.

Everton, under The Friedkin Group, who also own Abraham’s former club Roma, view the Villa forward as a proven Premier League performer capable of adding goals and long-term interest.

The Toffees have Beto and Thierno Barry as their striking options at present, but with both going through periods of inconsistent form this term, the addition of a new forward is highly likely.

Leeds, meanwhile, are said to be monitoring Abraham’s situation should they decide they need striking reinforcements.

Interest from clubs across Europe has also surfaced, offering Abraham the chance to lead the line abroad if domestic options falter.

Villa, however, have no strong desire to sell just six months after investing in the reunion. Abraham signed a contract until 2030, and Emery values him as a reliable backup and occasional partner for Watkins.

Yet, with Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) rules coming into replace Profit and Sustainability (PSR), constraints continuing to bite across the Premier League, a substantial offer could provide the club with welcome financial flexibility for further squad strengthening.

For Abraham, the move would represent a return to being the main man. Known for his hold-up play, aerial ability, and clinical finishing, he has shown glimpses of his best form in limited appearances this season.

A fresh start could reignite his trajectory after successful spells at Roma and Besiktas.

Whether Villa entertain bids or Abraham commits to fighting for his place remains to be seen. What is clear is that the summer promises to be eventful for one of English football’s most experienced strikers.

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