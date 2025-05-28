Aston Villa could reportedly be forced to ‘cash in’ on a star man, with Tottenham waiting in the wings to potentially finally get their hands on their target.

Villa missed out on the Champions League on controversial circumstances on the final day of the Premier League season. They had the ball in the net against Manchester United to go 1-0 up, but it was chalked off for a foul which shouldn’t have been given.

United went on to beat them 2-0, and Villa slumped to the Europa League instead of the elite European competition.

The cost of missing out on Champions League football could be that they are ‘forced to cash in’ on Jacob Ramsey, per talkSPORT.

Ramsey would gain Villa pure profit, as an academy player, and it’s believed he’s valued at £50million. Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle are all on the hunt for the midfielder, with Spurs’ interest having gone on for a while.

The sale of Ramsey, who scored four goals and assisted another seven for Villa this season, could be the lesser of two evils.

Indeed, the report also states that Chelsea have strong interest in Ramsey’s team-mate, Morgan Rogers, but Villa are determined to keep him.

Chelsea sense Rogers opportunity

TEAMtalk is aware that Rogers is on the radar of the Blues, and though he’d be open to the move, he won’t force his way out.

But according to GIVEMESPORT, Chelsea are confident that their achieving Champions League football while Villa missed out has ‘boosted their chances’ of landing the attacking midfielder.

Indeed, it’s said they sense an opportunity to land him given the circumstances.

As a result, they want to quickly discover whether they’ll be able to turn his head before they come in with a proposal.

With previous information in mind, they do indeed seem to be an interesting option for Rogers, but Villa surely won’t need to sell both Ramsey and his fellow midfielder, and Rogers had a much better season, with 14 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, so is likely to be protected.

Aston Villa round-up: De Bruyne rejects Villans

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is said to have rejected an ‘ambitious play’ from Villa to sign him this summer.

The departing City man is instead expected to sign a deal with Serie A champions Napoli.

Meanwhile, Villa goalkeeper target Joan Garcia is viewing the Premier League as his preference for his next move.

He could replace Emi Martinez in the Villa net, with the Argentine said to be open to a move back to Arsenal, though there is also speculation about a potential move to Barcelona.

