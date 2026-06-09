Aston Villa target €50m LaLiga star as Emery demands centre-back signing, but Arsenal are circling

Aston Villa are looking to bolster their backline this summer, with fresh reports claiming Unai Emery is pushing for the club to sign a top LaLiga talent ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Emery is looking to improve the overall quality of his first-team squad ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League, with funds expected to be made available after the club’s fourth-placed finish during the 2025/26 campaign.

With doubts over Emiliano Martinez’s future at Villa Park, interest remains in Manchester City star James Trafford, while sources have revealed how Aston Villa are also leading the chase for a free agent Premier League attacker.

Defensively, however, Emery is reported that Villa bring in another central defender, with Real Sociedad star Jon Martin identified as a top target.

While the report comes from a slightly dubious source, in Ekrem Konur, it’s stated that Villa are ready to make an offer of €25million (£21.5m) to try and land the player.

Unfortunately for the Premier League outfit, Sociedad are unlikely to sanction an exit unless an offer in the region of €50m (£43m) is lodged for the 20-year-old, who remains under contract until 2031.

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Clubs queueing up for Sociedad star

As for other interested parties, the report adds that Arsenal are monitoring Martin’s progress, despite already been well-stocked in their backline.

Indeed, Villa would be able to offer more first-team opportunities to the defender, who has already chalked up 50 appearances for Sociedad despite his young age.

Interest from Spain is probably the biggest threat to any hopes Villa have of signing Martin, with Barca and Atletico Madrid both monitoring the player’s progress in the Basque Country.

However, Villa will need to up any initial offer for Martin if they are to try and get a summer deal over the line, although it’s unlikely they will need to go as high as Sociedad’s €50m (£43m) tipping point.

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