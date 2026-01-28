Aston Villa have overtaken Leeds United in the race to sign Bundesliga star Danilho Doekhi, according to a report in the German press.

Aston Villa have had a busy January transfer window, reuniting with Tammy Abraham while also signing Alysson and Brian Madjo. Leon Bailey has returned from his loan spell at Roma, while Villa have allowed fellow forward Donyell Malen to join the Italian club.

Malen has signed for Roma on an initial loan, and Sky Sports state the deal will become permanent for £21.6million (€25m / $30m) if certain conditions are met.

Not only have Villa reunited with Abraham and Bailey, they are also poised to re-sign midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian’s loan move from Juventus to Nottingham Forest has been cut short so he can return to Villa Park. The deal will be an initial loan with an option to buy worth £21m (€24m / $29m) plus add-ons.

According to German newspaper Bild, Union Berlin’s Doekhi is Unai Emery’s next target.

It has been ‘confirmed’ that ‘Doekhi is leaving’ Union, having entered the final six months of his contract.

Doekhi could depart the Bundesliga outfit on a free transfer this summer, though Villa aim to strike a cut-price deal this month.

The centre-back will be a ‘significant loss’ for Union, and Villa is his ‘most likely destination’ – ahead of Leeds United.

Leeds have been heavily linked with Doekhi but look set to miss out on him to Emery’s high-flying Villans.

According to our Leeds expert James Marshment, the Whites hold genuine interest in the Dutchman but have decided to prioritise the capture of a new centre-forward in January.

Family connection might help Aston Villa

This has seen Daniel Farke’s side postpone their move for Doekhi until the summer – only for Villa to potentially swoop in first.

The report adds that Villa’s pursuit could be aided by a family connection, as Doekhi is the cousin of Lamare Bogarde.

We have reported extensively on Doekhi’s next move throughout the January window. Indeed, our sources revealed on January 8 that he is very keen on a switch to Elland Road.

However, Villa joined the hunt two days later, handing Leeds significant competition.

Leeds were described as ‘frontrunners’ to complete the signing of the 27-year-old on January 14. But it is a rapidly changing situation, and Villa now appear to be in pole position.

