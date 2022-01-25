Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa will launch a new transfer bid for Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez this week, according to a report.

Villa have enjoyed a fantastic transfer window so far, the first under Gerrard’s management. While they stole the headlines with the arrival of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne’s signing was also significant.

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen has also arrived and Gerrard now reportedly wants to bolster his back line further.

Indeed, Football Insider claims that Villa will make a final push to sign Reds defender Gomez before the transfer window shuts next Monday.

Gerrard has had interest in the 24-year-old for some time, with reports citing interest from Villa in December.

And the latest claims say that Gerrard is a “huge admirer” of the defender. As such, he wants to make a new bid for the player before next week.

Liverpool are likely to sell at least one senior centre-back before the transfer cut-off, Football Insider adds. Nathaniel Phillips remains likely to be the one to go, following his lack of game time.

Indeed, the Reds have brought Rhys Williams back from a loan spell at Swansea. He will reportedly replace Phillips as the Reds’ fifth-choice centre-back.

But Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has previously insisted that he wants four centre-halves all battling for game time in his squad. The manager has stressed that sentiment even further this term following last season’s defensive injury nightmare.

As a result, Liverpool would be hard-pressed to let go of both Phillips and Gomez. The latter has only featured 12 times for the Reds this season, for a total of only 440 minutes.

What’s more, he has only started four of those matches, three of those coming in the Carabao Cup and one in the Champions League.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip is Klopp’s favoured centre-back partnership. Meanwhile, £36million summer signing Ibrahima Konate has established himself as the third choice.

Gomez one of final Villa targets

In other news, Villa could make a late move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah before Monday’s cut-off.

The 22-year-old is also a target for Crystal Palace’s this month, and his contract status suggests a deal could be made.

Nketiah’s current contract runs out in the summer. Indeed, he is in the same position as Alexandre Lacazette.

Should Nketiah’s future remain unresolved, the Gunners could sanction a cut-price exit in January.