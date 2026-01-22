Aston Villa have advanced towards the signing of Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace, while they also hold interest in Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush, according to reports.

Aston Villa are on the hunt for a new centre-forward to provide Ollie Watkins with extra competition, having sold Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr via a £71million deal in January 2025. Evann Guessand can also play up front, having joined from Nice in August, though he has generally operated on the right wing this term.

Mateta is among the concrete options Villa are considering to strengthen their attack. The Frenchman had been in talks to join Juventus, with our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealing on Tuesday that personal terms were agreed.

But Mateta was left furious later that day when the deal collapsed after Palace rejected Juve’s £35m (€40m / $47m) proposal.

Sources soon confirmed to us that Villa expressed interest in the goalscorer, sensing an opportunity to pounce.

As per an update from Football Transfers, Villa have ‘agreed personal terms with Mateta’ as they push to win the transfer race.

The 28-year-old has informed Palace of his desire to leave, while Villa have opened talks with both the player and Oliver Glasner’s side.

Mateta wants to play for a Champions League club, or a side expected to get UCL football for next season. Villa are currently playing in the Europa League but are in a good position to make next season’s Champions League, currently occupying third spot in the Premier League table.

Although, the report does add that Chelsea have also ‘made contact with Mateta’s camp’, presenting possible competition for Villa.

If Unai Emery’s side surprisingly miss out on Mateta, then they could turn their attention to Marmoush. Turkish outlet Fotomac report that Fenerbahce are rivalling Villa and Tottenham Hotspur for the Man City ace.

Fenerbahce have ‘made a move’ for Marmoush and will ‘sit down with his agent and the City hierarchy this week’, it is claimed.

Omar Marmoush linked with Man City exit

Villa and Spurs could submit ‘loan offers’ for the Egyptian, who is behind players such as Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

Villa capturing Marmoush would be a stunning move given he established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s deadliest forwards during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt.

This prompted City to spend a huge €75m (then £63m) on him in January 2025, with Marmoush way too good to simply warm their bench.

Despite the Egyptian’s clear quality, Villa would likely rather get the Mateta swoop over the line. That is because a deal with Palace would be permanent, whereas City might only allow Marmoush to leave on loan.

Aston Villa transfer news: Martinez latest; triple return?

Meanwhile, we can reveal Villa are once again at risk of losing goalkeeper Emi Martinez amid interest from a European giant.

The Villans have recalled winger Leon Bailey from his loan spell at Roma, which was hampered by injury.

Reports suggest two more players could soon return to Villa Park.