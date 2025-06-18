Rangers star Nicolas Raskin with an Aston Villa badge and caption: Serious interest

Aston Villa are intensifying their pursuit of Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin, with Unai Emery’s side preparing an official approach for the 24-year-old Belgian international, TEAMtalk understands.

Rangers have placed a £25m valuation on Raskin, who has emerged as one of Europe’s most promising talents after a stellar season in the Scottish Premiership, contributing five goals and 11 assists. If sold for £25m, Raskin would become Rangers’ most expensive player sale ever.

Villa, grappling with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) constraints, view Raskin as a cost-effective signing who could bolster their midfield without breaking the bank, with an offer below Rangers’ asking price under consideration.

Raskin’s aggressive yet technically adept style has made him a prime target for Villa, who see him as a long-term asset capable of thriving in the Premier League.

His recent call-up to Belgium’s national team further underscores his quality and potential, and former Rangers boss Philippe Clement has endorsed his readiness for a mid-table English side.

However, Villa face competition, with Leeds United monitoring Raskin, though no formal bid has materialized.

Several Ligue 1 clubs, including Marseille, are also circling, drawn by Raskin’s versatility and contract, which runs until 2027, are giving Rangers strong negotiating leverage.

Aston Villa face competition for Rangers ace

Rangers, now backed by 49ers Enterprises, are open to a club-record sale to fund a squad rebuild under manager Russell Martin, who nonetheless prefers to retain Raskin.

The £25m price tag reflects Rangers’ player-trading model, but Villa’s PSR-driven caution may lead to protracted negotiations, potentially pushing a deal toward the transfer window’s end.

Emery is keen to bring in a new midfielder this summer to strengthen his options, as Amadou Onana continues to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Leeds, meanwhile, also want to add quality to their midfield as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, in the hopes of avoiding a drop back down to the Championship.

Raskin, while content at Rangers, is open to a move that pushes him toward playing at the highest level and in the English Premier League.

As Villa weigh their approach and Ligue 1 interest grows, Raskin’s future hangs in the balance, his departure would be a huge blow for Rangers but the money gained would be a big help to allow for a bigger squad rebuild.

