Aston Villa ramp up striker signing plans as Roma initiate shock move

Aston Villa will aim to quickly move in the market for another forward, as Donyell Malen’s surprise exit comes into focus.

We understand Roma’s move for Malen was sparked into action as they started to hold concerns over signing Joshua Zirkzee.

The Dutch player has always intimated to them a continued desire to leave Manchester United, even since Ruben Amorim departed, yet the Italian club feared the managerial change would cause complications to the Zirkzee deal they had been setting up.

Other clubs are also now interested in Malen, but Roma have made their initial move in an aim to win the race.

We reported back on December 11 that Aston Villa were looking for another top forward option for the second half of the season and those plans are now being put into action.

They have just signed teenager Brian Madjo from Metz but also want a more experienced goalscorer to join.

Tammy Abraham is a clear, yet complicated, target – and the club are also exploring other options, preferably with proven credentials in the Premier League.

Malen has seven goals for Villa this season and will be seen as a shock exit if he completes his Roma loan move, given the role he has played within Unai Emery’s squad this season.

Yet it is believed there is a lack of clarity over how his role would continue this term, as Villa have been planning to sign another forward even if he stayed at the club.